Recently I was asked for my driving permit and car insurance by a police officer. Both documents were alone in a small case.

The officer checked them and returned them to me with the comment that I should have taken them out and presented them.

What prompted such a response? The fact that I am tall, dark, handsome? I should not be driving a dirty but expensive SUV?

It is damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

Look at the Covid-19 situation. The figures are too high say some.

When they start to fall people say they are fabricated. Some do not like the reporting format. They should suggest an alternative one.

It is alleged only females are hard to please. That seems to be wrong at present..

T&T is still a free country last time I checked.

You cannot please people.

If the vaccines are available people have to wait too long in line. If they are not that is another problem.

One can do no right.

It is damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

