A case of gaslighting

A letter in the last Saturday Express, titled “Don’t undervalue Govt’s humanitarian effort”, written by former UNC MP and government minister Harry Partap, gaslights readers in two ways. First, Partap claims the PNM administration’s Covid-19 pandemic policies were successful and, second, that the Opposition United National Congress opposed these measures.
To deal with the second gaslight first, contrary to Partap’s claim that all the Opposition did was recommend “sunlight mixed with puncheon and lime as medication”, the fact is that between March 2020 and December 2021, the UNC supported curfews, business closures, physical shutdown of schools, mask mandates and other pandemic measures. In fact, at several points, UNC spokespersons criticised the Government for not being strict enough on these authoritarian restrictions.
Partap’s other gaslight is his claim that “Prime Minister Rowley took the urgent and responsible step to follow the science and provide the facilities, protective cover and vaccines to mitigate the deadly virus”.
In fact, the Total Case Fatality Rate in Trinidad and Tobago was 3.1 per cent—among the highest in the world. The general fatality rate is now known to be under one per cent—hardly a fit definition of “deadly”. This country was also among the top four in the world for longest school closures, even though schools were known not to be transmission sites by late 2020. Safe zones were introduced when it was already confirmed that vaccination did not prevent infection. None of this was “following the science”.
Most pertinently, the present social breakdown, as reflected in more homicides, school violence and collapsing infrastructure, can reasonably be traced back to the same pandemic policies that exacerbated breakdowns that were already happening. These have proven more deadly than the virus itself. But, like all Covidians, Partap is unable or unwilling to acknowledge this reality.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport