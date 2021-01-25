AS a Form 5 pupil writing CSEC examinations this year, I’ve been following the recent news surrounding the issue of reopening schools. So far what we know is that Standard 5 and Forms 4, 5 and 6 are supposed to be returning to school on February 8. In the case of Form 5 the minister suggested that only labs and SBAs be done in school while conceptual work can still be done online, which I agree with.
However, prior to this statement from the minister the distinct impression that I was hearing from some teachers, pupils and parents was that there was going to be a full return to in-person classes. There seems to be a significant and growing number of pupils, parents and teachers who do not like online school and want a full return to in-person instruction. This concerns me.
I was personally shocked when I heard that they expected to return to so-called “normal” school. I can understand why people are tired of staying home, and doing online school as it has its limitations and lacks the social fabric that exists in “normal” school, and there is a possible negative mental health impact from it. However, it is my opinion that a return to in-person classes at this time would constitute a disastrous super spreader event for the Covid-19 virus.
Here are some problems that might occur:
1. In a school environment there are many surfaces such as door knobs, handles, and desks, which will be frequently touched by multiple pupils and teachers, and this means people will have to be washing/cleaning their hands constantly, and someone will have to sanitise these surfaces regularly in order to follow official Covid-19 protocols and reduce the risk of transmitting the virus. Can schools afford the extra soap, chemicals and staff to do this?
2. Social distancing of pupils in the classroom presents a logistical problem. Let’s say a class normally holds 26 pupils—that is 13 desks and two pupils per desk. To effectively social distance, will it be feasible to now have no more than half of the class in the room at one time while the other half goes into another room?
The problem is how is one teacher going to teach across two separate rooms at the same time. In an ideal world, this can be overcome by having a camera in the room the teacher is in, to stream a video of what is being written on the board to multiple laptops or a large display in the other room. But the problem is that many schools lack Internet connectivity on their premises and cannot afford such technology.
3. At break and lunch time pupils may mingle but may forget to social distance, wash their hands and wear masks properly. This problem can be mitigated by having a teacher monitor them to enforce social distancing, but the teachers may not accept this responsibility.
It seems that many people in Trinidad have become de-sensitised to the risks of Covid-19 transmission. While I understand that many pupils and teachers miss the social interaction,
I do not think that forcing a return to in-person classes will suddenly “make everything like it was” before Covid-19. For example, normal play and sports activity will not be allowed, as pupils have to be kept apart. So Covid-19 has, for the foreseeable future, made the school experience fundamentally different from pre-pandemic times. In addition, the new UK strain of the virus, which is more transmissible and deadly, has alarmingly already arrived on our shores, which increases the health risks of mingling.
Therefore, I believe that education stakeholders are buying into a false idea that returning to in-person classes is superior to online school when in reality it may not be because of continued community spread and the threat of the new UK strain, along with the logistics and difficulties involved with re-opening.
Pupils may feel more comfortable and safer at home by not having to worry about rigorous health protocols and should be allowed to focus on what matters, which is their studies and examinations. The Express editorial on Friday, which advocated for accelerated rollout of technology and connectivity for all pupils, has my full support.