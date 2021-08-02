This year we are unable to properly celebrate the total freedom that came in 1838. We are still locked down in a type of Covid-induced apprenticeship system, where we have to prove to massa we are worthy of unbridled freedom.
Despite reservations about the Chinese connection, a few hundred thousand citizens have already taken the preventive vaccine without recourse to the whip. Sadly, it was no get-out-of-jail card.
Our freedom is still curtailed by a restrictive state of emergency and curfew, under which many of our fundamental rights have been suspended. The Whitehall decree has restricted our day to 16 hours. Frustration is rising.
As the late soca artiste Arrow (Alphonsus Cassell) asked in his classic soca hit: “When last yuh fete till morning? Long time!” Imagine that. Emancipation Day has met the happiest people in the world still tuning in to “Saturday Afternoon Live: the Keith Rowley Show”. Many wring their hands while hoping against hope to hear when next they could enjoy the freedom to return to work.
The best things in life are free, so forget about the bars, movies, restaurants, fetes and boat rides. However, the average Terrence or Keith still cannot take their vacationing children to the beach, and the Trini river lime has long turned sour.
There is real suffering in our country with thousands in the retail sector unemployed. Without the freedom to earn a living, they suffer the ignominy of seeking hampers. Many of these workers do not qualify for Colm’s “wonder bag” of goodies; and those who do—like the naughty boy in John Keats’ poem—are still standing in their shoes, wondering!
One of our greatest freedom fighters, the late Makandal Daaga, once proclaimed prophetically “we are the government!” That democratic principle is conspicuously absent from the Keith Rowley-and-friends show. Covid is being used as a shield to justify a continued state of emergency without real accountability to citizens. Indeed, he has not only blocked a former politician, he has blocked the entire electorate for whom he works. Gimme a break!
We give Covid human qualities when we talk about it loving the unvaccinated. However, it is not Covid that creates policies to exterminate itself. It ought to be the governing party with proper input from the main opposition, business, labour, and civil society.
That is the way to fast-track vaccinations. It is not as simplistic as mobilising the voter banks, unless it is incentivised with rum and roti. The people must be consulted and accounted to by the politicians. Let the Chief Medical Officer and his team present the medical data independently in serious updates to the nation.
In anticipation of the unions’ “freedom day” protest on September 1, and Dr Rowley’s future emancipation proclamation, I offer Emancipation greetings to our nation.