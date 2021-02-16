A change is coming

“A Change Is Gonna Come”
(The American civil rights anthem sung Sam Cooke—1964)
Three recent connected events have given me hope that positive change is on the way.
The first event occurred on February 12.
A couple of hundred people gathered outside the Red House demanding justice! And, at the same time, over 50 businesses closed for the day in solidarity with the protesters!
The events on this day served as the climax to a number of small, organised protests in different parts of the country demanding justice for Andrea Bharatt—the kidnapped and murdered young woman.
Two arrests were made but the protests continued.
The second event that caught my attention also occurred on Friday.
On this day, the Opposition voted for the Evidence (Amendment) Bill. This was the same Bill which, on February 4, just over one week earlier—Opposition MP, Roodal Moonilal, Oropouche East, announced that the Opposition would not be supporting! There were no changes to the bill between February 4 and 12 to meet any Opposition demands. But they changed their position on it. Why?
The third event is recorded in a report published last Sunday. This report noted that “Law Association president Douglas Mendes, SC, has said there has been an agreement to set up a committee to improve the judicial system in T&T, but a date has not yet been fixed for the meeting.
“He said it was the Law Association that suggested the formation of the committee.
“Other stakeholders that agreed to the formation of the committee include the Chief Justice, the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions.
“He said the idea behind the committee was to discuss problems and issues about the administration of justice and in particular the criminal justice system. It will also be a forum to discuss solutions.” I was stunned!
Over the recent years, I and others have written, in vain, calling on the Law Association to be part of the solution to the ever-increasing crisis in our justice system. The association now says that it will. What happened?
Well, the central thread in these three events is the near universal expressions of frustration and anger about what is generally regarded as a failed and corrupt policing and judicial system. This frustration runs throughout our society and expressed itself in the widespread protests in the week leading up to February 12.
It is worth noting that one of the two arrests made at the protest outside the Red House was of a man from the Syrian business community. He is reported to be the managing director of the well-known Starlite Group. At the protest, he was carrying a sign that read: “Opposition, please put differences aside, come together and put the safety of your citizens first!” He returned to the protest after he was released by the police.
The other gentleman arrested is reported to be the manager of Power Stars Steel Orchestra! He, along with the other protesters, were shouting “We want justice”!
In respect of the vote by the Opposition for the Evidence Amendment Bill, Dr Moonilal is quoted as saying: We “supported the legislation because of the people’s outcry for the Government and the Opposition to work together on a legislative front”! The Opposition also made a point of noting “that over the past week, thousands of citizens have taken to the streets in protest against violent crime.
“The Government now has no more excuses. The Government must now begin delivering tangible changes within the criminal justice system to do the work needed to protect our citizens. The ball is now in the Government’s court.”
As for the Law Association, they were clearly, at last, responding to the universal cries for change and justice in the week of protests and they have decided to take the first step in this direction. We will see.
So what we have here is, members of the legislative and judicial bodies—including the Chief Justice, the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions —responding positively to the demands of the population, including hundreds of business owners—as expressed in the widespread protests at the kidnapping and murder of a young woman.
I make bold to say, with certainty, that this is the first time in the history of our beloved country that this has occurred. These may be small steps, but they could be the beginning of real change.
More targeted peaceful protests like what occurred last Friday, all over the country, should get us the changes this country needs in governance, the administration of justice and policing.
Change must come
Ashton S Brereton
Champs Fleurs