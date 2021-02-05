The tragic end of Andrea Bharatt has shaken the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in a way I have never seen before.

There is a collective sadness which hangs over the entire country.

God permitted this to happen as a wake-up call for us to see where we have reached as a people.

Many shortcomings have been revealed—from government to individuals–that all of us will need to resolve.

Where do we go from here? What can we do to make T&T safer for our women, especially when they are travelling?

The answers lie within us.

May God comfort her family and all those who have lost loved ones through crime.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

Now’s the time for answers, Mr PM

I have not ranted for a while but I’m particularly upset by the discovery of the body of another of our young women.

As a father and grandfather I am trying to come to grips with the feeling of hopelessness that must be felt by the parents of those who have disappeared.

A praise song for Carnival

A praise song for Carnival

I HAD begun writing about something entirely different when I suddenly felt I didn’t want to anymore, not this week anyway. It was too utterly oppressive and my mood had been altered by two sightings.

The system is broken

The system is broken

ON top of the tragedy of the gruesome discovery of Andrea Bharatt’s decomposing body following her kidnapping seven days earlier, the country must now relive the usual horror of blaming and counter-blaming, which simply compounds the sinking feeling of national outrage.

A collective sadness in T&T

Justice system stands accused

I am hearing a lot of talk that the Police Service is responsible for many criminals on the street because they fail to show up in court and the matters are subsequently thrown out.

Please protect our women

Three months have not passed since the gruesome murder of the Ashanti Riley and yet another female has fallen victim to these monsters.

How many more women will suffer the same fate before we are taken seriously? We have been placed under a microscope for far too long where the focus is on a code of conduct that we should adhere to. “Dress appropriately”, “be vigilant”, but even in doing so, we are still prey for these predators.