A collective sadness in T&T

The tragic end of Andrea Bharatt has shaken the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in a way I have never seen before.
There is a collective sadness which hangs over the entire country.
God permitted this to happen as a wake-up call for us to see where we have reached as a people.
Many shortcomings have been revealed—from government to individuals–that all of us will need to resolve.
Where do we go from here? What can we do to make T&T safer for our women, especially when they are travelling?
The answers lie within us.
May God comfort her family and all those who have lost loved ones through crime.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope