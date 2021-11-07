A colonial view of banking in T&T

The rather noteworthy comments by renowned banker Terrence Farrell in last Tuesday’s Express deserves a prompt rebuttal if only to balance this banker’s colonial position with the stark reality of what passes for banking in Trinbago, and its incapacitating effects on our economy. In taking issue with Prime Minister Mia Mottley on her expressed compassion for Barbadian citizens, this passionate and well admired politician would never promulgate that banks should “play fast and loose with depositor’s funds”. She merely accurately opined that in comparison to global “loan to ratio” standards Caribbean banks with excess surpluses on deposits can be far more creative by doing more to stimulate their economies.

Good banking is all about balance wherein, while banks understandably cannot be reckless with depositors’ funds, they also absolutely cannot be overly conservative, (at times questionably so) and must lend based on calculated risk in order to cover overheads and profitably appease shareholders.

In his alacrity to defend Trinidad banks as infallible and deserving of compassion relative to risk, Dr Farrell made a patently false claim that “depositors get back 100 per cent” assuming bank failure. The truth is, local depositors are guaranteed only $120,000 per account holder, meaning, if they have say five accounts with a combined $1M, they are only DIC insured for a maximum $120,000, regardless.

Further, while this veteran banker shockingly states that “the rate of return on capital is not excessive”, I humbly ask, why in a country of 1.4 million, eight banks are collectively making after-tax profits of over $9 billion, and most shamefully, why did the prominent TIME magazine refer to Trinidad banks as “predators in paradise”?

Why do our vainglorious little bankers ascribe their massive profits as some feat of genius? Although quite complacent, today’s consumers are far more erudite, so they inherently expect banks to make reasonably sustainable profits to effectively meet their banking needs.

In Trinidad, sadly, our banks and Central Bank are of one fraternity with the latter completely nonchalant about predatory fees and usury charges, customer care, increasing complaints, and ease of doing business. Not one single local bank is on record as complaining that the burdensome mandate of compliance is catapulting them more as ground agents for a foreign country, capitulating to this wealthy nation who treats their banking consumers with great respect, until caught, so inconsistent with Trinidad’s wide net mandate insulting its citizens.

However, many central banks in developing countries have cautioned banks, and called for reduction of fees and charges as admiringly demonstrated by Barbados Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes who recently mandated banks to show compassion. Albeit bizarre, former Ugandan president Idi Amin lined up bankers in the city’s square and publicly flogged them for excessive greed in fleecing the poor.

Honest citizens must have rights to banking, and our bankers should never ever forget the real pillars of banking which is, indisputably, the combined savings of our two indigenous races. The ones getting the most contemptuous level of banking services while paying the highest price.

Trevor Hosten

