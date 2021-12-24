The positive reports from our TTPS of compliance with requirements following last Monday’s reopening of our beaches also brings a sense of appreciation of our people. We have shown we can be disciplined. The longing for the beach was not to become a “free-for-all” abandonment of the attendant protocols, rather adherence.
We are often quick to level criticism of our citizens, but slow to express due admiration and commendation. As the year comes to a close, we can look back at better judgment as displayed by our people. Called upon to make sacrifices in the interest of the country, we have seen overwhelming response by the great majority of citizens.
We have stoutly resisted subtle and, even at times, open calls for undesirable action.
We have acted in the best interest of the country, not influenced by myopic vision of a few. As we enter the new year, let us always be seen as committed and appreciative of the “bigger picture”.
There are those who will continue to seek to mobilise us towards their selfish ends. They are regulars on social media, to the extent of becoming boring and “recycled failures”.
Our collective efforts prove we are maturing and focused. We continue to show discipline in our quest to build a nation. In the use of the watchwords given at Independence, Lord Bryner, in his winning calypso of that occasion, sang:
“Let Discipline, Production and Tolerance
Guide us through Independence.”
And went on to remind us:
“This is your land just as well as my land,
This is your place and also is my place,
So lewwe put our heads together and live like one happy family”—lyrics that are still relevant and worthy of reciting.
As we strive to cope with the worldwide pandemic, the onus is on each of us to take responsibility for our action, guided by a commitment to our country.
The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago salutes you on your demonstrated goodwill and judgment.
We are excited that the new year brings our 60th anniversary of Independence for our action and observation.
Lennox Sirjuesingh (coordinator), Gloria Sargeant (secretary),
Junior Howell (director)
Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago