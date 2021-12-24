The positive reports from our TTPS of compliance with requirements following last Monday’s reopening of our beaches also brings a sense of appreciation of our people. We have shown we can be disciplined. The longing for the beach was not to become a “free-for-all” abandonment of the attendant protocols, rather adherence.

We are often quick to level criticism of our citizens, but slow to express due admiration and commendation. As the year comes to a close, we can look back at better judgment as displayed by our people. Called upon to make sacrifices in the interest of the country, we have seen overwhelming response by the great majority of citizens.

We have stoutly resisted subtle and, even at times, open calls for undesirable action.

We have acted in the best interest of the country, not influenced by myopic vision of a few. As we enter the new year, let us always be seen as committed and appreciative of the “bigger picture”.

There are those who will continue to seek to mobilise us towards their selfish ends. They are regulars on social media, to the extent of becoming boring and “recycled failures”.

Our collective efforts prove we are maturing and focused. We ­continue to show discipline in our quest to build a nation. In the use of the watchwords given at Independence, Lord Bryner, in his winning calypso of that occasion, sang:

“Let Discipline, Production and Tolerance

Guide us through Independence.”

And went on to remind us:

“This is your land just as well as my land,

This is your place and also is my place,

So lewwe put our heads together and live like one happy family”—lyrics that are still relevant and worthy of reciting.

As we strive to cope with the worldwide pandemic, the onus is on each of us to take responsibility for our action, guided by a commitment to our country.

The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago salutes you on your demonstrated goodwill and judgment.

We are excited that the new year brings our 60th anniversary of Independence for our action and observation.

Lennox Sirjuesingh (coordinator), Gloria Sargeant (secretary),

Junior Howell (director)

Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago

Moving towards greater humanisation

FORMER trade unionist, political activist David Abdulah, said in a recent media statement that we ought to treat the mounting Covid-19 dead in a much better way.

He suggested their names be elevated from the floor of mere statistics, and that each one of their stories should include their faces and mention of the families from which they came, and the members of those families left behind.

Christmas Day in T&T

“For unto us a child is born, unto us, a son is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulder: and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace”.

It is Christmas Day and I am certain many families are coming together in whatever way that is possible, even with the pandemic.

I trust whatever you are doing, to the best of your ability keep in mind we are still in a pandemic.

Get vaccinated...and encourage others to do so

In the 1960s up to the early ’70s, there was a comic strip in the Trinidad Guardian (I believe) named Li’l Abner situated in “Dogpatch”, USA. The featured characters were Mammy Yokum, Pappy Yokum and, of course, Li’l Abner.

Gifts are who we are

Presents are a delightful part of the Christmas experience. The root of the English word, “gift”, can be traced back to the Germanic language of the 14th century, and meant special talent or something given with no strings attached.

Gifting is an act born of affection and offered in respect to our fellow beings. If one feels in any way forced or compelled to give, then the significance of the exchange is diminished.

Essential engines

The creative industries, referred to as a range of economic activities, are concerned with the generation and utilisation of businesses with creativity (Google).

Howkin’s Creative Economy definition comprises architecture, software, writing, publishing, advertising, books, press, photography, graphic arts, music, the performing arts and cultural education.

Hot chocolate bombs

Nothing warms a home like the aromas wafting from an industrious oven. Bread, ham, chicken, black cakes and sponges, sweetbread, cookies—baked delights that emerge in the flurry of a homespun Christmas.

The kitchen, finally ready to churn out its mouthwatering treats after days and days when the house was full of the tedious odour of paint, varnish, linoleum, and bleach, proudly yields the fragrance that makes it worth the back-breaking effort.