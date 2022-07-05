Martin Luther King once said “a riot is the language of the unheard”. Protesting has become the reaction to the inaction we face daily in this country. A deeper look reveals a country crying out for justice after decades of mismanagement, corruption and lack of genuine governance.

These protests are the obvious consequen­ces of the dubious actions we settle for as governance in this country, actions that are not aligned with the citi­zens’ concerns or everyday challenges, but rather those seen from an oppressive viewpoint that is detached from the cries and anger of the average man or woman on the street.

We continue to sink our heads deeper in the sandpit of denial despite witnessing prolific examples of exemplary leadership from our Caribbean neighbours.

Is it that denial has become easier than confronting our perpetual voting past? Is it that the fear of the unknown adversely outweighs the comfort of our quixotic loyalty? Are we to remain silently bewildered by the inaction of those carrying the titles, or do we engage in reactionary behaviour that will ultimately fail to produce our desired outcome?

We, as citizens, are faced with a myriad of questions that serve to determine our debatable future. Only the actions of many can defeat the inactions of a few.

Michelle Dymally Davis

Cedros

