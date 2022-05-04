Watson Duke

There is mayhem in the land and a lot of citizens are wondering what is taking place; if it is natural. Yes, it is natural because the problem with the country is the very citizens who are querying what is taking place. Isn’t that something?

There are several factors, apart from people’s behaviour, that have put the world in a state of disarray. The pandemic is the main factor, plus the major changes in trade, also greed (everybody wants more money without having to work for it).

All the political forces are now trying to consolidate because of the cracks that have begun to appear in the walls by spreading political rubbish to catch the gullible ones; not me.

Just imagine Watson Duke said he will put a swimming pool in all the houses he would construct for the twin-island state of Trinidad and Tobago.

Now I shift to the present acting Commissioner of Police, Mr McDonald Jacob, who recently attended the funeral of their fallen soldier, PC Gilkes, where it was stated that evil is stalking the land. I will tell Mr Jacob that part of the evil that stalks the land is the very unit over which he now has command.

After firing 20 shots at an assailant and missing, but one of the shots landed somewhere else, the Police Service is now so ashamed and saddened by the act committed that it is now trying to lay blame on the rest of the society, when it is that members of the Police Service came from the very society.

This is such a shame, and then my dapper-looking Minister of National Security is rendering to the TTPS his fullest support. Mr Fitzgerald Hinds, you never fail to arouse my laughing bags.

The talk is that “Rowley is the problem”. That is being dishonest to the rest of the population that this one man must go.

The prime minister may carry a bad aura around him. However, he is constantly trying to be honest with the nation and tell it like it is.

As I have always said, I am no fan of Dr Keith Rowley, but render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s.

Racism and talk radio have destroyed this country, to the extent that some people are prepared to say anything, at any time, with a cost factor.

The country is filled with jitters; nearly everyone is on edge, looking for confrontation. Some motorists are breaking traffic lights as if it is the norm, with no care for other motorists or pedestrians.

According to Mr Dominic Kalipersad, a recent national award recipient, “Lord, put ah hand.”

An act of God

And so it has come to pass. One week after the island-wide blackout of February 16, we told you in this space that, from among the best authority available, there would be, there could be no one to blame for what happened.

We told you that the determination had already been made as to what happened, how and why, and that nobody could have been held responsible for that. It was a warning against the natural national tendency to go for blood. Loud had been the shouts of sabotage, the result of worker discontentment, and a clamour for heads to roll.

Britain must let BVI decide

The British government should be embarrassed to be associated with any plan to suspend the constitution of the ­British ­Virgin Islands (BVI), dissolve its elected government and place the country under direct rule from London.

This recommendation from an enquiry conducted by British judge Gary Hickinbottom on the request of BVI Governor John Rankin makes one wonder in what century Britain is living. This proposal is 19th century pure Crown Colony government with a vengeance.

The second cricket revolution

I want to reflect here upon the second cricket revolution, which is IPL cricket in India. I am taking the replacement of cricket in America with baseball as the first one. These two revolutions have the same thing in common; they reject formal, Wisden cricket. But more to the point, they are both anti-colonialist statements. What they both reject is not so much formal cricket, as the normative English culture that has attended it—the intersection of leisure and class. A game lasting five days.

Spinning top in mud

The rate at which gun-related executions and murders in general are currently being carried out in this country has gone past critical status. Trinbagonians must now demand from the ones whom they put in authority to arrest the current situation post haste.

The stress paradox

With CXC, CAPE and CSEC creeping at the door, we pupils are excited, dejected, busy, lazy, stressed, unbothered, lively, tired, motivated, indifferent; there are not nearly enough words to convey our cascading feelings, as we stand on the brink of these examinations.