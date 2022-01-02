fireworks

I can think of no benefit to the nation of allowing the general public uncontrolled access to fireworks.

Fireworks are dangerous and cause many injuries. Fireworks literally burn our scarce supply of foreign exchange. Fireworks represent a massive nuisance.

Last year animals actually died at the zoo because of the terror caused by fireworks. Every year pet owners dread the hysteria caused by the loud noises.

This year apparently fireworks have been responsible for burning down homes and making people homeless.

Why, oh why, is this public nuisance allowed to continue every year? A national celebration in a controlled manner by experts is one thing.

Merely a total waste of taxpayers’ money.

But allowing the import and distribution to the public of this dangerous nuisance is a total dereliction of their duty of care duty by the Government.

William Lucie-smith

Maraval

