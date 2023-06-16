A dangerous precedent

Open letter to the Prime Minister and Chief Justice:
I read with great curiosity and amusement a news item in the Express under the bold heading, “Rowley, CJ hold talks on justice system”.
The news item stated that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and several members of the Cabinet met with Chief Justice Ivor Archie to discuss the administration of justice in the country, and present at the meeting was an executive management team of the Judiciary, headed by the Chief Justice.
The news item also stated that the Judiciary, in a statement, indicated that the meeting was only for the purpose of discussing matters pertaining to the administration of justice, and it was agreed “to meet periodically to ensure that progress remains on course”.
The entire country will readily agree with PM Rowley that the justice system is at a snail’s pace, and there is need for the Judiciary to clean up the criminal justice system in the delivery of justice, especially (and to use his own words) “when the Government had given priority, providing hundreds of millions of dollars in resources to the Judiciary, in the form of an increased number of masters, judges, courts...”.
It is commendable that the Executive branch of Government is concerned that for whatever reasons, the Judiciary, under CJ Archie, is not delivering speedy justice to the people of this country, but it is a very dangerous precedent under the separation of powers for the Prime Minister to summon the Chief Justice to discuss this issue with him and his inner Cabinet. And on top of that, for the Judiciary to agree to “a commitment to meet periodically to ensure that progress remains on course”.
Where was this meeting held and who chaired the proceedings? It is infra dig for either the Prime Minister or the Chief Justice to be managing such a meeting. In any event, the Chief Justice, in such a situation, cannot take precedence over the Prime Minister and his senior Cabinet ministers. It is laughable. But this is a serious indication that the Chief Justice is cornered and the Office of the CJ is playing second fiddle to the Prime Minister and his Cabinet.
If there was need for a face-to-face meeting, then the Attorney General, in his capacity as Minister of Legal Affairs, should have met with the Chief Justice at the Hall of Justice.
This entirely unconventional, and perhaps illegal, meeting put the Chief Justice under the stranglehold of the Prime Minister and some of his Cabinet ministers. I venture to ask: did the Chief Justice allow himself to be shanghaied by agreeing to this meeting with the Prime Minister, on account of the fact that he is obligated to him for not triggering a Section 137 tribunal to ascertain whether he had misbehaved in public office?
I say to you, honourable Chief Justice, you will always be under a cloud of suspicion by the public when dealing with the Prime Minister. Thus, you should be circumspect and extraordinarily careful in protecting the independent Office of the Chief Justice and the Judiciary.
The doctrine of separation of powers is sacrosanct, and you cannot be obsequious in your official duties when dealing with the Office of the Prime Minister.
Upon the request or demand made of you to meet with the Prime Minister at Whitehall or at the Diplomatic Centre, you should have politely indicated that it will be sagacious to meet with the AG, who is also Minister of Legal Affairs, at the Office of the Chief Justice.
Chief Justice, you are quite aware that the Prime Minister and his inner Cabinet cannot even meet with the Director of Public Prosecutions to discuss the slow pace of prosecutions in this country, far more with the Chief Justice. That’s the AG’s portfolio.
Maybe the time has arrived for a commission of enquiry as to why the criminal justice system is on the brink of collapse.
Never in the history of this country, or any other Commonwealth country, has a chief justice been summoned to attend a meeting with a prime minister to discuss the administration of justice. It is against the doctrine of separation of powers.
Israel Khan, SC
president, Criminal Bar Association