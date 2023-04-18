At a community meeting called to present ways to tackle the ever-increasing crime situation, former senior superintendent Johnny Abraham bashed today’s police officers, particularly those stationed at the Chaguanas Police Station, for what he termed as their “laziness”.
I am a retired postal worker and had been attached to the Chaguanas Post Office (then located a few metres from the police station) from the mid-’80s and throughout the ’90s.
While I cannot verify other duty-related achievements by Officer Abraham, what I can say is that he was a well-known and respected motorbike officer, in that every time he was around on his motorbike, drivers dared not mess with him, as far as obeying traffic regulations were concerned. Combined with then-officers Wyse, County, Balkaran, Dio Mohammed and others, they did an excellent all-encompassing job in keeping the then county stable.
While his knowledge and recommendations might be acknowledged in today’s fight against crime, given today’s vastly increased bullets and bribery that police officers face in the line of duty, and then defence attorneys’ elaborate shield in court even in the face of overwhelming evidence, I believe it was a bit injudicious on Mr Abraham’s part to publicly declare his former division’s shortcomings, thus giving potential offenders an understanding of how to carry out their nefarious, unlawful actions.
Isn’t Mr Abraham aware that even if such a situation does exist, such knowledge (some officers’ imperfections) in the public domain can be manipulated by potential offenders of both white- and blue-collar crimes? Isn’t there a confidential avenue where ex-officers like Mr Abraham can place concerns and/or recommendations for improvement in the Police Service?
In my days as a postal delivery officer, when delivering mails at the police station, I could’ve bypassed the front desk officers (with a bag-full of mails) and walk directly to the office of the officer in charge down a corridor and deliver all mails addressed to the station. Tell me, Mr Abraham, do you think today’s postal delivery officers can do that?
One of the greater challenges are the court battles not solely against the alleged offenders, but after presenting all the conceivable evidence, only to see cases being thrown out on technicalities.
You’ve done your part, sir. But if you truly wish to continue with your crime-fighting efforts, belittling present officers is definitely not the way to go. Given your years of experience in the service, added to today’s technological advancement and the now seemingly effortless availability of illegal arms, don’t you have a clue as to what today’s officers might be facing?
As a former officer, presuming and publicly exposing other officers’ weaknesses, isn’t that thoughtless and self-centred?
The Police Service has various avenues opened to the public to give information on illegal activities. Are former officers banned from these openings?
Lloyd Ragoo
Chaguanas