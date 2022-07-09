It always bothers me why we continue to play our national anthem with foreign instruments, and former president of the Olympic Association Brian Lewis has made a valid point that we should always try to use the pan for the anthem.
As a musician all my life who has been writing music for the classical/romantic periods for the pan for decades now, I have gone a bit further.
The written anthem which I have produced incorporates the tassa, sitar, a kiskadee bird singing, a child’s voice for the birth of our nation, and an old man’s voice for saying goodbye to the past. It emotionalises me always when I play it.
We are always distracted when the national anthem suddenly surprises us when we are either sitting or talking—and my version incorporates a lull to warn us that it is about be played, and to stand.
I think this has been a significant weakness in the Castagne version, but is a beautiful song nevertheless.
Anyone wishing to hear this version can contact me through ventecltd@yahoo.com.
Peter S Moralles
Cascade