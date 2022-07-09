It always bothers me why we continue to play our national anthem with foreign instruments, and former president of the Olympic Association Brian Lewis has made a valid point that we should always try to use the pan for the anthem.

As a musician all my life who has been writing music for the classical/romantic periods for the pan for decades now, I have gone a bit further.

The written anthem which I have produced incorporates the tassa, sitar, a kiskadee bird singing, a child’s voice for the birth of our nation, and an old man’s voice for saying goodbye to the past. It emotionalises me always when I play it.

We are always distracted when the national anthem suddenly surprises us when we are either sitting or talking—and my version incorporates a lull to warn us that it is about be played, and to stand.

I think this has been a significant weakness in the Castagne version, but is a beautiful song nevertheless.

Anyone wishing to hear this version can contact me through ventecltd@yahoo.com.

Peter S Moralles

Cascade

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bigger problem than parenting

Bigger problem than parenting

Treating the symptoms of crime alone will not cure the fundamental conditions.

If the problem is linked to bad parenting, as the prime minister believes, then the task is to get to the root causes of poor parenting to prevent the next generation of parents from being even less equipped to bring up children.

Compromising due process of law

Compromising due process of law

Public trust and confidence in the capacity of our country’s institutions and high offices to make full disclosure and to observe due process of law has again been shaken.

Compromising due process is a potential catalyst for wider social unrest because of the way in which the authorities manipulate the mounting number of cases of police-involved killings. This is most alarming. Some of the recent work of the Police Complaints Authority (the PCA) can be a useful mitigant.

Violence from leaders

Violence from leaders

The National Security Minister recently called on citizens to be “more civilised” when protesting. But is the politics we practise civilised at all?

Let’s be clear. Violence is not only physical. Emotional and psychological violence bring the most acute and destructive pain to the human mind. This country has been perennially pained by the violence of political betrayals stemming from greed and plunder of the public purse, selfishness, uncaring and woeful inadequacy at the top. What chances for civilisation when leadership itself lacks it?

Beetham: man vs corbeaux

Beetham: man vs corbeaux

Many moons ago, when I was young, idealistic and very much a utopian dreamer, I had a vision for a new Beetham community. It will have formed in the early 1960s when I first travelled to Port of Spain frequently.

The politics of redemption

The politics of redemption

It was a hot July day in the late 1990s when I received a call from a young man, full of enthusiasm, who wanted to make a difference in the lives of young people. He wanted me to address the members of an organisation he led. His name was Foster Cummings. I have never forgotten the devotion he applied to what he was doing.

Ode to Abe

Ode to Abe

On July 27 and 28, 2014, the then-Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, visited the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and met with the leaders of Caricom countries. This was the first time in history that a Japanese leader had visited the Caribbean.