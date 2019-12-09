Too much jhanjhat (unnecessary noise)in this country. All this talk about fuel shortage and going to court to find out who is lying can be avoided if special lanes on the highway are developed for mule and donkey carts. Construction of these special lanes can be done by URP; there would be no need for Kallco, Jusamco or Coosal, thus bringing an end to malfeasance in the award of contracts.
This “donkey initiative” would cut fuel needs by more than 40 per cent or more. There would be no quarrels about subsidies for BHP and bp and the waste of parliamentary time on the failures of the last government. Our new source of fuel will be biogas and there will be no end to its supply! That would be one headache out of the way! By the way, the Guyanese may want to sell their donkeys and mules and the so many carts on their roads to make way for Benz and Jaguars. Maybe we can negotiate a government-to-government arrangement with Guyana to purchase their beasts of burden. It would not be as difficult as negotiating with the big multinational oil companies that are focused on ripping-off Third World economies for the benefit of their shareholders.
As an incentive to the public, the Government should give 100 per cent rebate on the purchase of a donkey, horse or mule. Lachan, Mohammed or any Simpson can be contracted to build and supply carts at a highly subsidised cost by the State.
Currently, the nation is constrained to grasp what is happening in the energy sector. Who is speaking the truth—Unipet, the Minister of Finance or the Prime Minister?
On Sunday, I spent more than an hour at Mon Repos Service Station. The motoring public is affected by this impasse between Paria Fuel Trading and Unipet. I would like this issue to be resolved so that the country can get back to a state of normalcy.
Nevertheless, the charge is that Unipet is owing Paria $172 million for fuel supplied. The PM in Parliament said that it is “close to $200 million.” Paria is constrained to continue supplying fuel to Unipet but not receiving money.
As a member of the public listening to the Minister of Finance and the PM in Parliament I am cautious in accepting at face value of what is being said. It appears that there is more in the mortar than in the pestle! To use the PM word, there seems to be much “secrecy’’ in this impasse and many pertinent facts are not being brought to light.
Now that Unipet has placed the impasse in the court for adjudication, the PM does not appear to be pleased. He is angry that once again taxpayers have to find a lawyer to defend the case”. The public want clarity in this matter and there is no other legitimate avenue but the courts of the country.
Dr Keith Rowley seems to have a phobia for the courts and if anyone is responsible for his state of mind it must be his Attorney General, Faris Al-Rawi. Despite losing every matter Al-Rawi brought against the Opposition, he is retained as Attorney General. This only demonstrates that the PM values loyalty over competence! And that is why I am recommending donkeys—they are loyal and would certainly not shut down on you, least of all for fuel!
As a member of the motoring public, I am happy that this matter is now before the court. The court would be provided with the details of the matter and a ruling would be made. The PM, however, is worried that it would entail the use of taxpayers’ dollars to hire a lawyer. But that is not the issue. Once the government has those facts on the breach of contract by Unipet it would be a simple straight forward case.
And now it is being revealed that the culprit in this the matter is not Paria or Unipet but the Minister of Finance who happens to owe Unipet fuel subsidies and VAT to the tune of $133.6 million.
Maybe, the electorate can avoid the hassle of elections and appoint a donkey to run the country for free. After all, donkeys may be a bit stubborn but they are hardworking! Who knows we may find the solution to our current crisis?