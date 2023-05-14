A duty to protect rights of all citizens

Should our laws be revised to offer better protection to potential victims of crime? Are the laws of Trinidad and Tobago adequate in this climate of rising criminal activity?

Johnnie (not a real person) picks up his bag to “put down a wuk”. He is getting prepared to rob the person who, he has been informed, has a fair amount of cash in his home. His proposed action is predetermined and clear; he is going to rob and, if necessary, kill his victim.

In his bag, he packs a pistol loaded with 9mm ammunition. This deadly weapon is for one purpose and one purpose only—to kill. He is determined that in executing his agenda, he may have to kill whomever gets in the way.

Johnnie easily jumps over the wall of his proposed victim. With minimal difficulty, he gets through the wrought iron gate and entrance door.

In the process, he engages the attention of his victim, who takes cover behind a refrigerator and takes out his licensed firearm, waiting for the intruder to enter the home.

As Johnnie enters the living room, firearm in hand, the homeowner shoots him before he is able to do anything.

As he lies on the floor crying about being shot, the homeowner shoots him again, at point blank range. He dies without ever firing a shot.

In this fictitious scenario, it is a fact that Johnnie’s intent was to rob and kill if necessary. The law and the moral aspect of humanity asks many questions of the homeowner.

Why did you find it necessary to use deadly force when there were alternatives like running away? When the intruder was clearly hurt and no longer posed a threat to you, why did you find it necessary to fire a second shot and kill the person?

In the end, there is the likely possibility that the victim of this proposed crime may again be another victim. He may lose his firearm; he may be charged with using unreasonable force; and his life and his future may be forever destroyed.

Here is a case where one person with ill intent, with no value for human life, ventured to rob an innocent person and perhaps kill him; and the homeowner, who is law-abiding and concerned about preserving his own life, acted in fear and excitement.

The law and the morally minded ask questions of a person who, if left alone, would never have to face the possibility of charges of manslaughter.

With the growing levels of killings and executions throughout most of Trinidad and Tobago, one must wonder who has the legal upper hand.

There are no “stand your ground” laws in Trinidad and Tobago. The victims of crime in many cases become victims of the law for simply retaliating or attempting to protect themselves.

It is the duty of Government and the law to protect the rights of all citizens, and that includes people like Johnnie. It is not an easy endeavour.

There are no easy answers, but as crime escalates, it may be appropriate to revise the laws regarding use of force when one’s life is perceived to be threatened. This is especially pertinent for the police seeking to deal with criminals whose intent is destroying lives.

Steve Alvarez

Far from ‘excellent’

Far from ‘excellent’

BETWEEN her appointment to the position of Commissioner of Police on February 3 and Saturday when Erla Harewood-Christopher marked her first 100 days in office, the country recorded a total of 158 murders. Yes, 158 murders over 100 days. So, no, we cannot agree with the commissioner’s rating of her own performance as “excellent”. Not even close.

Plenty talk, no action

• Customs scanners not working;

• Promised cameras along the East-West Corridor and hotspots not installed;

• Lack of working vehicles for police patrols in communities (our management is a joke; maybe it was last year someone spoke about police patrols around the city on motorbikes);

Media to the rescue on crime solution

The main topic of discussion in T&T revolves around the disturbing and alarming crime situation.

Different constituent groups blame different factors for this sorry situation: an outdated education system, the removal of corporal punishment in schools, poverty and limited opportunities.

Know anyone who can speak Bhojpuri?

Universities in the Caribbean contain language units, centres or departments, some of which teach Hindi, the traditional language of about one million persons of Asian Indian descent in the region.

However, the Hindi that is taught is standard Hindi. None of the local varieties unique to the Caribbean are taught. University curricula should include subjects such as Sarnami Hindustani, Trinidad Bhojpuri or Guyanese Bhojpuri, the last of which is an important part of Guyanese culture and heritage which should be preserved and taught.

Stress does not exist

Stress does not exist

Stress, as an actual entity, does not exist. Some persons say stress is fake news. Fake news is false or misleading information presented as news. It was first used in the 1890s, but the term was really made popular by Donald Trump over the past few years which he used to describe any negative media coverage of himself.