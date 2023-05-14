A duty to protect rights of all citizens

Should our laws be revised to offer better protection to potential victims of crime? Are the laws of Trinidad and Tobago adequate in this climate of rising criminal activity?
Johnnie (not a real person) picks up his bag to “put down a wuk”. He is getting prepared to rob the person who, he has been informed, has a fair amount of cash in his home. His proposed action is predetermined and clear; he is going to rob and, if necessary, kill his victim.
In his bag, he packs a pistol loaded with 9mm ammunition. This deadly weapon is for one purpose and one purpose only—to kill. He is determined that in executing his agenda, he may have to kill whomever gets in the way.
Johnnie easily jumps over the wall of his proposed victim. With minimal difficulty, he gets through the wrought iron gate and entrance door.
In the process, he engages the attention of his victim, who takes cover behind a refrigerator and takes out his licensed firearm, waiting for the intruder to enter the home.
As Johnnie enters the living room, firearm in hand, the homeowner shoots him before he is able to do anything.
As he lies on the floor crying about being shot, the homeowner shoots him again, at point blank range. He dies without ever firing a shot.
In this fictitious scenario, it is a fact that Johnnie’s intent was to rob and kill if necessary. The law and the moral aspect of humanity asks many questions of the homeowner.
Why did you find it necessary to use deadly force when there were alternatives like running away? When the intruder was clearly hurt and no longer posed a threat to you, why did you find it necessary to fire a second shot and kill the person?
In the end, there is the likely possibility that the victim of this proposed crime may again be another victim. He may lose his firearm; he may be charged with using unreasonable force; and his life and his future may be forever destroyed.
Here is a case where one person with ill intent, with no value for human life, ventured to rob an innocent person and perhaps kill him; and the homeowner, who is law-abiding and concerned about preserving his own life, acted in fear and excitement.
The law and the morally minded ask questions of a person who, if left alone, would never have to face the possibility of charges of manslaughter.
With the growing levels of killings and executions throughout most of Trinidad and Tobago, one must wonder who has the legal upper hand.
There are no “stand your ground” laws in Trinidad and Tobago. The victims of crime in many cases become victims of the law for simply retaliating or attempting to protect themselves.
It is the duty of Government and the law to protect the rights of all citizens, and that includes people like Johnnie. It is not an easy endeavour.
There are no easy answers, but as crime escalates, it may be appropriate to revise the laws regarding use of force when one’s life is perceived to be threatened. This is especially pertinent for the police seeking to deal with criminals whose intent is destroying lives.
Steve Alvarez