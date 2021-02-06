That Randolph Bharatt had the strength and resolve after a week of indelible trauma to make that dreaded walk to see if the body found was that of his daughter is heroic by any definition of the word.
Many a man today would have fallen while walking, if not during that first leg to see what no father ever wants to see, then certainly while walking back after seeing what is tantamount to the end of his world.
What must have been the images and thoughts in his head, as he prayed that it was not his child, constitutes a pain so deep that only Randolph knows.
The “if onlys” that must have attacked him to his core would have surely jostled for attention: if only she hadn’t gone to work that day; but dutiful employee that she was, an unnecessary day off was not a consideration.
If only she had taken another car; but civil-minded citizen that she was, she adhered to caution and stopped a hired taxi. And if only he could have afforded a car to transport his precious child; but Andrea was an educated woman who needed to make it on her own and not worry her father.
As a nation we mourn collectively for a daughter of the soil, and for ourselves.
This was not the customary episode of Intimate Partner Violence, but it certainly was Gender-Based Violence! After all, it reeks of unequal power relations that some men today sustain at all cost.
It is a masculinity that not only seeks to wield power over women but also over less powerful men.
Had Randolph been a village badjohn, known for violence, maybe the demonic forces that snuffed his daughter’s life would have reconsidered. But Randolph walked a good walk, a decent walk, an upstanding walk and was therefore seen as powerless.
This begs the question, must a father engage in violence in order to protect his daughter? Must society dabble in defence strategies in order to be safe? Must women carry concealed weapons in order to ensure they are free from harm?
No woman ought to be made to feel they need to act a certain way, project a certain image, dress a certain way, and certainly carry a weapon to safeguard themselves.
Women are not the issue here. The problem is men who myopically see women as disrespectful, weak, powerless, sex objects, property, and second-class.
The real scourge are men who fail to accept responsibility for their actions and instead assume a state of victimhood as they feel there is no choice but to beat, abuse, defile, rape and murder women, sisters, partners, mothers and others. And men who decide to make this kind of walk are the men who are responsible for Randolph’s walk today.
But despite the prevailing public disillusionment about the depths that we have sunk to as a society; despite the clichés about it won’t get better; despite the platitudes that God knows best, there is still real hope. Not the kind invested in politicians, police or priest.
There is hope that can materialise if enough voices clamour for real change where change is needed. Why do men do what they do? How do boys become men who decide to walk their criminal walk? And how are such men enabled by other men and some women?
Regardless of how many more women die at the hands of men, no abstract programme will ever generate change.
Fundamentally, we need a decisive plan of action that targets the home and the school curriculum at every level as these are the primary agents of male gender socialisation.
Masculinity needs an urgent overhaul and these are the sites for deconstruction, reconstruction, renegotiation and recalibration to create positive masculinity.
This can become a reality if only more than lip service can be invested, and if leaders think through this at the beginning end—the boys—rather than at the tail end—the men who kill our women.
Solid family life attention and targeted changes to the school curriculum are the agents of change here.
Gradually, our homes will become aware of gender equality; our parents will inculcate in their sons the need to practise gender respect; our schools will foster gender justice; our community will learn gender sensitivity; our leaders will engage in gender planning and development to ensure toxic masculinity changes its trajectory; and our corporate citizens will willingly invest in positive gender power projects.
These are just the gains; the actual strategies, timeframes, resources and benchmarks for success for all of this can be brainstormed and implemented.
I challenge the Ministries of Education, and Social Development and Family Services to spearhead this drive.
Whatever has been happening thus far has failed our women and less powerful men. We need immediate and drastic change.
Masculinity needs to see and feel and live this change. And it can be done through shifting gears and focusing on the home and the school now, in order for our boys to become gender sensitive men tomorrow, and for our girls and women to not be made to live in fear all their lives.
To ignore a drive towards positive masculinity today, is to have many more Randolph Bharatts walk that torturous walk tomorrow.
Tyrone Ali
Recipient of the President’s Gold Medal in Teacher Education in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (1993)