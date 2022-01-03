Sympathies must go out to the members of the four families who lost their homes as a result of Old Year’s’ celebrations gone bad.
It is unfortunate that a lighted lantern should catch fire, plummet downwards and land right on top of one of the houses, setting it ablaze and then spreading to three other houses. What a way to start off the New Year!
It is very sad indeed to lose one’s dwelling, one’s place called home in such a manner and so suddenly. All the 20-plus members of these families will always remember that horrific fire as each Old Year’s Day approaches.
I know of a family who lost their home years ago when many houses still used carat (thatch) to cover the houses. It was a lighted starlight that started the fire. To this day the children of that family still speak of the night that happened. In view of the fact that the Attorney General is requesting discussion on the use of fireworks and other fire devices in certain celebrations observed nationally and otherwise I submit that there must certainly be restrictions in place.
The use of fireworks and accessories are not only a bother to younger children and the elderly but animals too. Remember it was the great Mahatma Gandhi who said “A nation is judged by how it treats it animals.” On the night of December 31 dogs could be seen running about in a frenzy, scared, bewildered and traumatised. Some have been known to get run over by vehicles, lost or even die of heart attack.
Other animals such as cats, rabbits, goats, cattle, birds etc are also affected. It is only a matter of time before it gets out of hand and human lives are lost too. The reckless use of fireworks should be banned from residential areas. It should not take place in public gatherings or near any household. It should only be allowed in open spaces where there are no houses or other buildings for at least 100 yards.
And finally, permission must be sought from TTPS via an application form detailing where it will be used, by whom and within what time frame. The few cannot have fun at the expense of the many. The nation must be protected from this nuisance. In doing so we will protect our beloved as well as our beloved pets.