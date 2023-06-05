Since Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has blamed the education system for our country’s ills, especially crime, but has offered no solutions, here are five policy measures he can consider that will improve the education system while reducing government expenditure:
(1) Convert all denominational schools to fee-paying institutions. A monthly fee of $1,000, which middle-class parents can easily afford, will be only slightly less than the government subvention per school and be used more efficiently. Poorer students who pass for the prestige schools can be subsidised.
(2) Appoint independent boards to run government schools, including the power to hire and fire teachers, set salary scales, and modify the curriculum (save for basic standards).
(3) Sell some government schools by tender to cooperatives, churches, education companies, charitable trusts, or associations of teachers or parents.
(4) Abolish the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination and replace it with an IQ test administered to 12-year-olds. Use their scores to stream them into schools/courses that they can cope with so the children do not get academically frustrated.
(5) Foster competition in the education industry by changing laws and regulations so there is (a)little or no private school regulation, (b) low formal entry barriers, (c) no price controls, and (d) freedom to specialise.
Dr Rowley can get more details on these policies in my book Fix Twenty-Five. Should he wish me to prepare a white paper, I promise to charge less than $34 million.