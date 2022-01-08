I wish to commend Kim Morton for the insightful observations captured in her letter in the Saturday Express, “Fireworks amendments making situation worse” (Page 14), and wish to, if I may, add some of my own thoughts on the Attorney General’s draft (fireworks) legislation.
My initial response to “Permit coming for fireworks” that Anna Ramdass so eloquently conveyed on Thursday (Page 7) is: who drafted that?
After all, should this draft become law (chances are it will, given the Government’s precious majority), fireworks dealers will be laughing all the way to the bank while we victims will simply have to bear the upheaval and look on helplessly at traumatised animals and our elderly and sick relatives.
From my perspective, I wish to point out some “flaws” in the bill.
1. Regarding “land belonging to (fireworks) users”. Does this mean one inch from the property line or public road?
2. “A person shall not discharge fireworks in, on or onto any house, vehicle or street.”
Mr AG, no one in his right mind intentionally does that. Fireworks-related disasters (like the fire that displaced 25 persons) are caused by velocity and wind factor, laws of gravity, human error, defective items, detonating fireworks under the influence of alcohol and drugs, etc, and in tight spaces.
3. “Fireworks not to be discharged within a half-mile radius of certain areas”, such as “hospital”—in response, the hospital system consists of a significant number of outpatients who live in their homes/residential communities, as well as sick and convalescing patients.
“Home for the elderly”—there are more elderly persons living in residential areas than in homes for the elderly.
And as far as “zoo” and “farm where animals are reared” are concerned—there are more animals in residential areas as well.
These are simply strategic and discriminatory nonsense.
Such a proposal, obviously designed to protect the fireworks business, has the potential to increase and prolong activities, and thereby double and triple fireworks sales.
Prior to any formal guidelines, fireworks users may have unleashed their noise and “hazard” for 30 minutes or so. With a guaranteed stipulated period of one and two hours, and clear-cut approval in residential areas, they will ensure they get their full licence’s worth.
In local parlance, more hell for we. Look out for “the two-hour package deal” from fireworks merchandisers.
All in all, this bill, in its current state, will definitely make a bad situation worse, especially in residential and densely populated areas.
How on earth can such a flimsy and facetious proposal effectively eliminate or even mitigate the trauma fireworks inflict on animals, children and the elderly, threats to life and limb, homes and property?
Or does the AG harbour a misguided notion that everyone who detonates fireworks is a compassionate and responsible citizen?
This is far from the truth.
Silent fireworks may assist in eliminating the ordeal to animals, but will not allay the dangers to life and property.
In a corrupt and undisciplined society, the only effective solution to the egregious and ghastly fireworks menace is a total ban.
I held out some hope after Minister Stuart Young publicly admitted fireworks ought not to be sold to members of the public. But as a Cabinet minister, he has to toe the line.
As disappointed as I am, I’m not at all surprised by this “two-by-four” proposal. Then again, in the abstruse realm of politics, logic is seemingly sidelined.
The AG ought to title this proposed bill: a licence to create mayhem!
Heaven help us if this bill becomes law.
RP Joseph