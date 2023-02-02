A four-month stint for Erla

Well, once again, the powers that be have baffled us, the mere citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. What is one left to feel when:
1. We’ve been left without a top cop for the last three years
2. The only person that seems eligible to the Police Service Commission is someone who will be retiring in the next four months?
If this “action” were not sad, somewhat desperate and unbelievably uncaring and unprofessional, it would be downright funny!
Is it that the country is sadly lacking the personnel with the calibre and integrity we so desperately need? This means that if the aforementioned person does accept the job, in four months’ time, she will have to be replaced.
Maybe this job is so stressful that they could only give short-term contracts? Maybe they are expecting burnout? Maybe the new CoP will get tired in four months? Is there anyone who is authorised to question the commission on its selection? The answer is the President, to whom it is accountable. But guess what? At the moment, we don’t have one of those, either.
Take that, T&T. The “hoi-poloi” and the “higher-ups” have their security in place. The President and the soon-to-be president are safe, the PM and his minions are safe. If you, the ordinary citizens, can’t afford security, well, then, later for you. What are we to think? Seriously, not amused.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph