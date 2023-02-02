A four-month stint for Erla

Well, once again, the powers that be have baffled us, the mere citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. What is one left to feel when:

1. We’ve been left without a top cop for the last three years

2. The only person that seems eligible to the Police Service Commission is someone who will be retiring in the next four months?

If this “action” were not sad, somewhat desperate and unbelievably uncaring and unprofessional, it would be downright funny!

Is it that the country is sadly lacking the personnel with the calibre and inte­grity we so desperately need? This means that if the aforementioned person does accept the job, in four months’ time, she will have to be replaced.

Maybe this job is so stressful that they could only give short-term contracts? Maybe they are expecting burnout? Maybe the new CoP will get tired in four months? Is there anyone who is authorised to question the commission on its selection? The answer is the President, to whom it is accountable. But guess what? At the moment, we don’t have one of those, either.

Take that, T&T. The “hoi-poloi” and the “higher-ups” have their security in place. The President and the soon-to-be president are safe, the PM and his minions are safe. If you, the ordinary citizens, can’t afford security, well, then, later for you. What are we to think? Seriously, not amused.

Anne de Silva

St Joseph

Consumers trying to live healthily on fruits and vegetables would be alarmed by the report that a crop of cabbage freshly sprayed with a toxic insecticide had been stolen and was on its way to them. This news would also have sown fear among farmers producing healthy non-toxic cabbage that worried consumers may decide to hit the brake on cabbage purchases and ride out the two weeks needed for the insecticide to wear off. Meanwhile, there's always the risk that some consumers may unwittingly purchase the insecticide-laced cabbage and end up ill or worse.

Last week Thursday, rioters stormed the residence of Haiti's prime minister Ariel Henry. Others set up burning barricades. Businesses went full lockdown. A mob surged the airport, where Henry was returning from a foreign trip. He was rescued by a security squad.

