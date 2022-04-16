The atmosphere was thick with hope

Expectation and wonder, as angels looked to earth

Soon the command would come, go roll away the stone

And frightened guards would tremble, afraid to look

The disciples were down with despair

How could it end like this, after those three years?

In their heads, plans were made to return

To the life they knew, before they met Jesus on earth

Meanwhile in Hell, a battle raged

And triumphantly Jesus snatched the keys of Hell and the grave

For He would soon rise from the dead, living again

Changing the fate of mankind who believe in His Name

It was just a matter of time before things would unfold

Unarguably, the atmosphere was thick with hope.

Kamaria Jordan

Grenada

King Dollar’s Guns

King Dollar’s Guns

Democracies are dynamic; tyrannies monotonous. With differing views, ideas and attitudes, free societies are often disunited and difficult to manage; but with a gun permanently pointed at the people, despots crush variety and achieve that suffocating sameness disguised as stability.

Distracting the watchdog of our minds

Distracting the watchdog of our minds

Marshall McLuhan, Canadian edu­cator and philosopher, published work in 1964 which became fundamental to understanding the media in the electronic age even though electronic communication, as we know it, had not yet been invented. He created the famous phrases “global village”, and “the medium is the message”.

Paying for safety

Paying for safety

We are in rare agreement with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds when he says there is no price to be placed on safety. As priority number one, the safety of people and property should never be ­short-changed.

Unfortunately, given the lack of investment in critical areas of public security, we must conclude that Minister Hinds’ position is selective and probably applied only to the new police command centre at the Barataria/El Socorro station where he made the remarks on Thursday.

The Slave Bible

The Slave Bible

In 1970 while I was a faculty member at Fordham University, New York, I taught a course on the development of Afro-American literature. One of the books I used was William Wells Brown, Clotel or the Presi­dent’s Daughter: A Narrative of Slave Life in the United States, published in England in 1853.

In a ‘freeness’ state

In a ‘freeness’ state

If we think this point in our history is the worst in our existence as a sovereign state, then it’s easy to blame the incumbent government for taking us there.

After all, the People’s National Movement (PNM) held power longest—35 of 44 years in the last century, 30 of those consecutively (1956-1986), and unless the party is removed from office by means other than elections—its current term expires in 2025, it will have ruled for 19 years in this quarter-century.

Maintain your vehicle to save $$

At this point in its history, Trinidad and Tobago is not a surplus producer but, rather, a net buyer of fuel. As a result, recent increases in the price of crude oil have not translated into an “oil boom”, as many had hoped, but, instead, have incurred higher subsidy costs on the Treasury to pay for the fuel our citizens consume.