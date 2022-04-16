The atmosphere was thick with hope
Expectation and wonder, as angels looked to earth
Soon the command would come, go roll away the stone
And frightened guards would tremble, afraid to look
The disciples were down with despair
How could it end like this, after those three years?
In their heads, plans were made to return
To the life they knew, before they met Jesus on earth
Meanwhile in Hell, a battle raged
And triumphantly Jesus snatched the keys of Hell and the grave
For He would soon rise from the dead, living again
Changing the fate of mankind who believe in His Name
It was just a matter of time before things would unfold
Unarguably, the atmosphere was thick with hope.
Kamaria Jordan
Grenada