National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has said it’s not his job to keep citizens safe; that, in fact, it’s his job to ensure those agencies have the resources to keep citizens safe.
Well, he can’t even do that. But according to letter writer Lynette Joseph, the PNM has a good political image and despite a country going back to the stone age, no need for a change in government.
There was an infamous meme when Minister Hinds had a fire officer hold an umbrella for him in the sun to hand over a bunch of four-by-four vans to the Fire Service at Wrightson Road. So, do these guys use those vans to pay bills and carry buckets of water in the tray?
PM Dr Keith Rowley shouldn’t even bother with damage control, as his Government is not committed to anything. There were no allocations in the recent budget for the Fire Service, and Mr Leo Ramkissoon has been lamenting since then.
Is it because it’s the constituency of Siparia that they don’t deserve any of the State’s resources because it’s Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s jurisdiction? Because it could be inferred that Persad-Bissessar should’ve given them resources between 2010 and 2015, and it’s her fault because it’s her constituency.
It probably doesn’t have water in the hydrants because the line minister might not know that fire hydrants have water in them. In fact, the only time you’ll know if it has water is if it’s leaking.
Don’t bother to buy the fire trucks because to get to certain zones, they might have to drive around a landslide or take a longer route. Then again, those big fire trucks might mash up the roads, because the roads can’t handle big trucks and, well, the fire truck might not fit on the damn road.
This is why there is nothing to celebrate for Independence Day, and no point in parading our protective services—right, Madam President?
So, let’s have another Carnival so that people could gyrate, bend over and let go of all our stress and worries, because it will all go away after a fortnight and the outrage would settle down.
Archbishop Gordon, this place can’t be real.
Let the dying cries of that mother and daughter resonate in the ears of the PNM and their sycophant supporters; their demise is on the feet of Keith Rowley and his Cabinet. May God grant the family strength and comfort in this time, and their souls eternal peace.