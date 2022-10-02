Why are people beating up about the 2022/2023 budget?
It is clearly in line with the policy statement of the Prime Minister, in 2020, to govern so that the rich can become richer and, in turn, hire the poor.
People will do well to remember that none of the incumbents, currently in office, are affected by gas-price increases.
The Prime Minister and a minister of government currently get a transportation allowance of $6,660 per month. The Leader of the Opposition gets a transportation allowance of $5,880 per month.
A member of the House of Representatives, who is not a government minister, currently gets a travel allowance of $4,920 per month, or $5,040 per month if they represent a constituency beyond a 50-kilometre radius from Port of Spain.
Read this and weep.
Those allowances are higher than what many people are making as a monthly salary.
Does anyone remember the Government adding their allowances to their salaries so that they can get a higher pension?
The finance minister did a great job, as usual, of scaremongering. To justify the gasoline increases, he kept hammering away at what the subsidies would be at an oil price of USD$95 per barrel.
West Texas Intermediate oil closed at USD$79.49 per barrel on Friday.
By basing the oil revenue price at US$92.50 per barrel and natural gas at US$6 per million British thermal units, he lamented the fact that he could not deliver a balanced budget because of the ongoing gas subsidies, and of having to put money in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund. Really, Mr Imbert?
The natural gas price may hold as long as the Russia-Ukraine war and its accompanying shenanigans continue.
Has anyone ever compiled an independent report on the Government’s performance, based on their last budget?
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope
