There are those who will feel the negative impact of the 2022-2023 budget more than others. This all has to do with where they stand financially and their present income.
The fact that there is an increase at the pump, there will be a domino effect, with the cost of living going up higher than it is already. Those at the lower end of the financial ladder will be hit the hardest, especially with the increase in goods and services.
Then we must not forget the thousands who may not have had an increase in their pay package for years, yet have to face the ever-growing cost of living.
Finally, the unemployed or the (off and on) day workers—they also have to eat, send children to school, and do not forget transportation. But it is what it is and life will go on.
The writing was already on the wall that we could have a rough budget. The indicators were very clear, and you would have had to be very naive not to expect this. But guess what? We will make it. The survival and human instinct will kick in. For it is said where there is a will, there is also a way.
We cannot afford to throw in the towel. If there is ever a time when we must truly demonstrate that we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper, it is now. This economic storm that we are experiencing will not last forever. Rest assured we, as a republic, will see better days if we refuse to quit.