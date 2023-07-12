Prof Brinsley Samaroo was one of my mentors in the field of history. He was charismatic and possessed admirable traits that made him a favourite among colleagues and students.
This professor was disciplined, patient, generous and forgiving. Undoubtedly, his stellar academic career, including his political accomplishments, earned him accolades at home and abroad.
His bold and fearless statements on the past and present made me realise that he walked a narrow path that others feared to tread.
He was one of the region’s outstanding experts in Indo-Caribbean history, but could easily speak on other aspects of Trinidad and Tobago’s history such as the 1990 attempted coup and the Black Power era.
Some might believe they could fill the academic void that Prof Samaroo has left. They need to realise that disciples never become greater than their masters.
Upon retrospection, many of us would consider it fortunate to have met a humble servant of knowledge who embodied Gandhian values. Prof Samaroo made me realise that legends never fade away; after death they become immortal.