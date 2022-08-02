A kind clerk

I had to go to the Curepe Post Office to collect a package. Because of Covid, people line up six feet apart.
One of the clerks saw me, grey-headed and with a cane, so she told the security guard to let me come in, also saying she noticed I had to pick up registered mail, and I should not have to stand in the sun. I was let in.
It was good of the clerk, as some young people don’t believe they would get old and need attention. So, thanks to the staff at this facility from an elderly person, a voice for the other elders.
Clermont Andrews