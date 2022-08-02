I had to go to the Curepe Post Office to collect a package. Because of Covid, people line up six feet apart.

One of the clerks saw me, grey-headed and with a cane, so she told the security guard to let me come in, also saying she noticed I had to pick up registered mail, and I should not have to stand in the sun. I was let in.

It was good of the clerk, as some young people don’t believe they would get old and need attention. So, thanks to the staff at this facility from an elderly person, a voice for the other elders.

Clermont Andrews

For Joel, Noel and Israel

On June 27, 2020, police officers working in the east Morvant area stopped a car with three men inside. In an incident which captured national attention and which continues to be flashpoint for police exercises in some communities across the country, the three men in the car which was moving along Juman Drive were killed. For some in the community, it is important to remember their names. Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Moses Clinton.

A kind clerk

Pelosi’s misguided trip

Pelosi’s misguided trip

The last thing the world needs right now is another ­geopolitical stand-off among its major powers. Yet, that is exactly what has been achieved by the quite misguided decision of the United States Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, to visit Taiwan and place her country more sharply in the cross hairs of China, with unknown ­consequences for the rest of us.

Time for the Govt to unearth 1990’s secrets

As we look back at a time where we thought people had it a little better than us, where the ’90s had less crime, less stress, less depression and a much more caring government at the helm, it was very surprising that the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen attempted to overthrow the government of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, July 27, 1990.

An evening of musical excellence

Music is medicine for the soul, joy for lonely hearts and the mechanism that draws and unites the eclectic family of the universe.

On the penultimate day of July, the Melodians Pan Yard was awakened by the sounds of steel reverberating in the atmosphere.

Journey to freedom far from over

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) salutes the nation on Emancipation Day. August 1 should be a day of great celebration for all of Trinidad and Tobago, as it commemorates the ending of chattel slavery. And while not all Trinbagonians had ancestors who were enslaved, we all need to recognise that the enslavement of Africans was the worst act of human oppression that the world has experienced.