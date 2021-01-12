A lasting impact

Sometimes, depending on interpretation of the audience, a cleverly constructed lie can work miracles for the liar.

But photographs are capable of transmitting thousands more words—all truthful. As in the case of the history-making assault on Capitol Hill, Washington, last week, the photographs will forever cancel out the claims of innocence.

In 2020, one photograph of a white policeman kneeling on the neck of a black man under arrest spawned historical feedback. It transfixed and rewrote black world history.

Same effect with the riveting photographs of the infamous assault on the Trump-inspired version of American political entitlement.

Each photograph is a stab to the heart conscience. They give new meaning to understanding right from wrong. Each photo is an opportunity to view and condemn ignorance in all its manifestations.

The circulating photos have besmirched the reputation of not just a political party, but a nation.

The new lie in circulation, that the rioting in Washington was done by Antifa, is an untruth that will give Antifa stronger life. Check online for who or what is Antifa, and the truth of the photos will have spawned thousands more words to widen the imagination of all readers.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Maduro’s bullying of Guyana

Maduro’s bullying of Guyana

We commend Caricom for its swift and sharp response to Venezuela’s grab for Guyana’s territory as that country insists on misinterpreting the 1966 Geneva Agreement to its advantage.

An absence of malice

An absence of malice

In the statement announcing his resignation from the Public Procurement Board, attorney James Chang Kit said he was pushed to that point, partly on account of what he called the relative silence and acquiescence of the society and some members of the board.

Let’s be strategic partners

Let’s be strategic partners

Serving as United States Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago has been the greatest honour of my life. Apart from its great weather and amazing beauty, Trinidad and Tobago has some of the nicest and most sincere people I’ve ever met.

Education is not only about schooling

I have read the comments of many of our esteemed educators as well as the general public on the need for educational reform in Trinidad and Tobago. Many of the arguments were cogent, but I am concerned that in many instances schooling was equated with education.

A lasting impact

Sometimes, depending on interpretation of the audience, a cleverly constructed lie can work miracles for the liar.

But photographs are capable of transmitting thousands more words—all truthful. As in the case of the history-making assault on Capitol Hill, Washington, last week, the photographs will forever cancel out the claims of innocence.

Reflecting on ‘Capitol Wednesday’

The following statement was issued by Pro-Vice Chancellor and campus principal of The UWI, St Augustine, Prof Brian Copeland on the occasion of the 2020 UWI St Augustine graduation ceremonies.