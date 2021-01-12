A lasting impact

Sometimes, depending on interpretation of the audience, a cleverly constructed lie can work miracles for the liar.
But photographs are capable of transmitting thousands more words—all truthful. As in the case of the history-making assault on Capitol Hill, Washington, last week, the photographs will forever cancel out the claims of innocence.
In 2020, one photograph of a white policeman kneeling on the neck of a black man under arrest spawned historical feedback. It transfixed and rewrote black world history.
Same effect with the riveting photographs of the infamous assault on the Trump-inspired version of American political entitlement.
Each photograph is a stab to the heart conscience. They give new meaning to understanding right from wrong. Each photo is an opportunity to view and condemn ignorance in all its manifestations.
The circulating photos have besmirched the reputation of not just a political party, but a nation.
The new lie in circulation, that the rioting in Washington was done by Antifa, is an untruth that will give Antifa stronger life. Check online for who or what is Antifa, and the truth of the photos will have spawned thousands more words to widen the imagination of all readers.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin