A Law Association without briefs

In 1978, calypsonian Edwin Ayoung, aka Crazy, burst onto the Carnival scene at the Dimanche Gras show when he exited a giant dustbin to perform his hit, “Dustbin Cover”.
In 1979, Llewellyn McIntosh, or Short Pants, delivered his classic calypso, “The Law is an Ass”. After Friday’s Law Association vote on Attorney General Reginald Armour’s matter, these two calypsoes appear strangely intertwined. We might as well throw the symbolic scales of justice into the nearest dustbin and then firmly apply Crazy’s cover. The vote of confidence in the Attorney General was a pyrrhic victory. A victory chant of “liar, liar pants on fire,” could at best be made to the sweet sound of a melodic dustbin cover.
The Law Association voted to give the learned Attorney General a “bligh” after he allegedly perjured himself before a Miami court. A majority of lawyers seized the opportunity to unmask themselves ahead of Sunday and lend support to their beleaguered former president. It has exposed their briefs. Upon examination, it is reminiscent of the tonne load of WC that Short Pants referenced in his calypso. Some of these paragons of virtue are the very ones who argue stridently that the Privy Council should be removed as our final appellate court, since our jurisprudence has matured sufficiently. Yet, by this vote they failed to affirm the most basic principles of ethical behaviour, as was only recently demonstrated by British PM Boris Johnson. Is it that the refusal to resign on a point of principle is a unique nuance of Caribbean culture which we wish to preserve? They are speeding down the up escalator. Apparently, after 43 years, the law in this place is still an ass.
After being excoriated along with reporter Darren Bahaw at a recent news conference, some members of the Law Association have moved swiftly to beg pardon and regain prime ministerial trust. In a profession where integrity and public trust are sacrosanct, lawyers have practically given a high five to an AG caught with his proverbial pants down and his Piarco briefs showing. His mistake was not deliberate, but merely a white lie? What about the “youth-men” from our many depressed communities who receive little sympathy before the courts or anywhere else for far less? For them, black lies matter!
Our AG is a distinguished attorney and by all reports a nice guy. His accolades as outlined by his loyal friend Senior Counsel Israel Khan are beyond impressive. However, these ought not to have been considerations in the instant matter. We simply cannot afford an AG who is prone to memory lapses or convenient “senior” moments. It is precisely because of his brilliance that he should be held to a higher standard.
I have seen at least one prominent attorney question whether those who supported the AG were in fact singing for additional briefs. This is perhaps understandable, given the high cost of living as evidenced by the reported prices of baigan, pumpkin and dragon fruit.
If, however, this motive of financial self-interest is even remotely true, I call publicly on Short Pants or his talented daughter for an immediate remake of the 1979 classic.
Andrew Cross
Tacarigua