A legacy for many to follow

The National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) extends condolences to the family of Leroy Calliste, the Black Stalin, as well as to the cultural fraternity, on his passing. Although the cultural landscape is now poorer due to his absence, we can feel heartened that his compositions served to enrich our lives over the years, leaving us with many priceless memories.

His compositions served not only to entertain the listeners, but also encouraged one to think deeply about life and living. He provided continuous commentary on various social issues affecting the people of the Caribbean.

Black Stalin was certainly one of the iconic figures in calypso who mentored many younger calypsonians throughout his career. Many of our accomplished calypsonians today owe much to Black Stalin for influencing their careers along the way. He was the consummate artiste and entertainer. He performed multiple roles in the calypso tent—that of singer, master of ceremonies, adviser and leader.

Leroy Calliste has certainly left a legacy in calypso for many to follow. He was one of the modern griots of the art form who tried his best to epitomise the role of the calypsonian as messenger and a voice for the voiceless.

Fortunately, he has left us with a significant volume of work, much of which is timeless in its usefulness and purpose. It is left up to the relevant authorities to utilise his work more effectively, not just for its entertainment value, but to advance the educational, cultural and social life of Caribbean people.

The National Action

Cultural Committee

Loss of a ‘Caribbean Man’

The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, is saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Leroy Calliste, also known as Black Stalin.

He was conferred a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) at The UWI’s graduation ceremonies in 2008.

Furious, playful, always unifying

The Office of the President joins with Trinbagonians the world over in mourning the demise of one of our greatest bards, Black Stalin.

Prolific as well as profound, Leroy Calliste’s extensive body of work reveals what was a deep commitment to and respect for the Caribbean man.

A legacy for many to follow

The conscience of our people

It is with deep regret that I have been informed of the passing of our iron-jawed icon, Black Stalin.

Black Stalin’s contribution to the development of the Caribbean, in general, and T&T in particular, is immeasurable; and like that other deceased regional icon, Robert (Bob) Nesta Marley, his appeal was not limited to the field of entertainment.

Black Stalin was the conscience of our people, and found very clever ways to articulate, in his music, how we collectively felt about various issues. He held those in authority to account, but without rancour and hostility such that even those individuals who were in receipt of his criticism took his advice and sought to do better.