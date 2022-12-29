A legacy for many to follow

The National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) extends condolences to the family of Leroy Calliste, the Black Stalin, as well as to the cultural fraternity, on his passing. Although the cultural landscape is now poorer due to his absence, we can feel heartened that his compositions served to enrich our lives over the years, leaving us with many priceless memories.
His compositions served not only to entertain the listeners, but also encouraged one to think deeply about life and living. He provided continuous commentary on various social issues affecting the people of the Caribbean.
Black Stalin was certainly one of the iconic figures in calypso who mentored many younger calypsonians throughout his career. Many of our accomplished calypsonians today owe much to Black Stalin for influencing their careers along the way. He was the consummate artiste and entertainer. He performed multiple roles in the calypso tent—that of singer, master of ceremonies, adviser and leader.
Leroy Calliste has certainly left a legacy in calypso for many to follow. He was one of the modern griots of the art form who tried his best to epitomise the role of the calypsonian as messenger and a voice for the voiceless.
Fortunately, he has left us with a significant volume of work, much of which is timeless in its usefulness and purpose. It is left up to the relevant authorities to utilise his work more effectively, not just for its entertainment value, but to advance the educational, cultural and social life of Caribbean people.
The National Action
Cultural Committee