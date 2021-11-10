Belatedly the Prime Minister acknowledges that any money spent on Atlantic Train 1 is a monumental waste of the country’s limited financial resources.
The free advice proffered by concerned citizens in the recent past, since the comess came into the open, has finally had the desired effect, we hope.
It is entirely beyond the comprehension of any rational person that such expenditure could even have been contemplated, far less actually engaged in, to the waste of hundreds of millions of dollars.
It is clear that when people attain a certain status in society, they become so invested in their own infallibility that they fail to recognise where they have gone wrong.
The howls of dismay coming from every quarter of society were resounding, yet our leaders remained unresponsive.
As was recently noted by one commentator, our country is in the grip of an oligarchy which remains deaf to the cries of the population for relief. There are those who decry the efforts of leaders of other countries to discard the legacy of colonialism, which continues to strangle their former colonies in a somewhat more subtle and sophisticated manner than in the past.
We cannot afford to be deluded into believing the colonialists’ objectives have changed because we cannot discern their methods. A leopard does not change its spots, nor a tiger its stripes.
Oil and gas are as much an engine of colonisation in the present as sugar and cocoa were in the past.
The political leadership of our country is little different from those of the colonial past, other than they are from among us and look like us.
They are no more interested in allowing us any input into the future development of the country than they are required to, and even this is given grudgingly.
Our mightiest efforts to call them to account are destined to fail because of the degree of insulation in which they cloak themselves.
Like our former colonial masters, they will not yield an inch in transparency, accountability, authority or responsibility.
Where developed countries make provision for discordant voices, we consider that indiscipline and insurrection, and condemn it in the most vehement tones.
It is not clear where the leadership will come from to take us out of the mess we are in, but it cannot come too soon or there will be little left to salvage.