A letter to mothers with sons

When will some, if not all of the mothers of sons born in T&T admit they are also part of the acute violence problem?
Many T&T men show an almost cultural propensity for using violence against women of all ages. This disrespect for females is spread across race, religion and social strata.
From day one, our male babies are treated as extra cute, extra sweet, mommy’s little darlings; they are forgiven for naughty behaviour. But little girls are chastised and told to behave like young ladies.
Bad behaviour is described as boys playing at being men. Rudeness, swearing and knocking over sisters are boys just being boys. All boys like to fight. It is just a game. Grannies, aunts and sisters bow down and contribute to this allegedly cultural acceptance of men behaving badly.
I do not like to mince words. All the marching, candlelight vigils and exhortations for safe transport look good on social media. Impressive photos that remain just that—photo opportunities.
Societal change cannot be achieved without some females admitting they too are partly responsible for the worrying amount of unrestrained violence.
Change must begin with all T&T females refusing to turn a blind eye. Without intelligent parenting and close monitoring over the formative years, some of our cute baby boys can allegedly morph into being gangsters, predators, rapists, violent husbands and lovers.
Ever the cynic, it is my personal view that all that marching and signing of petitions can only allegedly assist aspiring politicians in collecting hard-to-obtain data that may prove helpful for future campaigning.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin