A letter to the king next?

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar may be right. As she said, she can “write to anybody, anytime, any place and anywhere”.

Indeed, one former Cabinet minister emphasised this right many moons ago, saying the Constitution of our country allows anyone to make a fool of themselves.

So, she may wish to ignore the sober advice of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley or that of former director of The UWI Institute of International Relations Prof Andy Knight to rein in her penmanship enthusiasm.

But, to think of it, even though the Opposition may score a victory here or there, they still appear to be so hopeless on so many issues that one more makes no difference.

I guess her next letter goes to King Charles III of Britain.

Harry Partap

Tableland

Mental health and our children

Mental health and our children

Childline T&T’s simple and routine plea made on behalf of children this week on International Child Helpline Day directs attention to the poor mental state of young people nationwide, and the need for understanding and safe places to help in their rehabilitation.

Superfood marketing

Superfood marketing

Every other week, it seems, something is being designated as a superfood. Bestowed with this crown, marketers go to town, extolling the benefits and advising toute moun to include these wondrous products into their daily intake.

T&T’s Mayaro Gold

T&T’s Mayaro Gold

In more than one column for this newspaper, I called Michael Anthony a true national treasure, for his lifetime’s work writing about the history and culture of this country, in books of fiction and non-fiction. So the publication of Mayaro Gold: The Fiction of Michael Anthony by my former UWI colleague Roydon Salick, who has previously written about Sam Selvon and Ismith Khan, is very welcome. It’s appropriate that it comes from the Jamaican-based regional publishing house Ian Randle Publishers, since they re-issued several of Anthony’s books around 2007-09.

Erla can’t improve on her ‘excellent’ performance

A grade of “Excellent”—hmm, at first I didn’t think such a ludicrous statement was deserving of a comment.

I would, however, like to simply state that I am not surprised, for this has been the narcissistic subculture that has contaminated the Police Service over the last few years.

Avoid ­anti-competitive behaviour

I am writing to express my concerns about the recent acquisition of Chinook Trading Canada Ltd by Agostini’s Ltd, which marks their fourth acquisition in the pharmaceutical industry.

Despite the deepening mono­poly of Agostini’s in this sector, there has been no action from the Fair Trade Commission (TTFTC) to investigate this, nor have any stakeholders publicly voiced concerns about the potential negative impacts on consumers.

