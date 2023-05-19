A letter to the king next?

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar may be right. As she said, she can “write to anybody, anytime, any place and anywhere”.
Indeed, one former Cabinet minister emphasised this right many moons ago, saying the Constitution of our country allows anyone to make a fool of themselves.
So, she may wish to ignore the sober advice of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley or that of former director of The UWI Institute of International Relations Prof Andy Knight to rein in her penmanship enthusiasm.
But, to think of it, even though the Opposition may score a victory here or there, they still appear to be so hopeless on so many issues that one more makes no difference.
I guess her next letter goes to King Charles III of Britain.
Harry Partap
Tableland