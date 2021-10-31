A line in the sand at COP26

Why am I really going to be in Glasgow during COP26?
It’s a question that has been asked of me since word got out that I would be here in Glasgow during this historic event.
The default answer that seems to resonate with most is that this is the planet’s “last, best hope” to get our climate crisis under control.
With me being in Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector for the past couple of decades–and more recently in its energy transition sector–it made sense to me to at least bear witness to this remarkable event unfolding here in Scotland.
But there’s more to it than that.
Yes, being in Glasgow now is of particular significance to me. It is important to be on the field of play, on behalf of the Kenesjay Green and NewGen teams back in Trinidad and Tobago, on behalf of my family, and also in a very personal way – to be able to witness what may hopefully be a meaningful and positive shift in humanity’s ability to sustain our collective future.
I owe it to them and to myself to say that we went “all in”, alongside the rest of the world, to collectively address this dangerous temperature trajectory that we are facing as a planet.
I’m not exactly sure what being on the field of play will look like while here–there are many moving parts–but I can commit to announcing at least one exciting outcome of this Glasgow visit later this week that will have positive regional implications. A line in the sand as it were. Another starting point for the Caribbean to consider. Another dot on the Caricom graph, that we hope will help us as a region to draw our own map with our own trajectory, that quite possibly, could demonstrate to the rest of the world, how an innovative energy transition, can be done, and done well.
For while Trinidad and Tobago as a country is small in the big scheme of actual global emission contributions, we’ve also been known historically to lead the way on a global level in the energy intensive industries, to the point where other countries, particularly developing countries, have looked to us with the perspective of “if they can do it, then we can too”.
So I am here, taking a stand as it were, on behalf of those bright and driven Trinbagonians who had the innovative wherewithal to take on this global pioneering goal for NewGen to be one of the first large scale carbon-neutral hydrogen producers on the planet. I am here, also in solidarity with our Caricom colleagues, who are driving their own innovations into existence, one of which will be announced later this week under the auspices of the NewGen parent and project development entity, Kenesjay Green.
And yes, I am here, to be able to look into the eyes of my children, and truthfully say “I did the best that I could”.
Thanks for your attention, and I look forward to sharing with you any experiences over the coming week, that I have which I think may be of interest.
Philip Julien
Chairman, Kenesjay Green Ltd