A loss to millions of music lovers

Oh, what a sad day, what a loss for all of us across the world who listen to Hindustani music—on hearing Sunday morning of Lata Mangeshkar’s passing. A loss that millions feel.
Lata’s melodious singing, music and the associated films were a part of our daily lives; she was our steady companion beginning in the ’50s/’60s with her inimitable singing; she filled the airwaves from daybreak to the quiet of night, and then the still of slumber. Far, far away from India but close, close to us in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad through Radio Demerara, Radio Nickerie, 610 Radio in T&T. Invisible but always imagined, from daybreak to dusk. Her stirring voice lingers in our minds and plays with our emotions; a soulful voice that will continue to comfort and entertain many, many more generations to come.
Lata was God’s special gift to all of us in this world, sadly gone but never to be silenced, as her music will continue to live with us. Songs like “Aayega aanewaala”, “Lag jaa gale”, “Chalo dildar Chalo” and many more will never die. We mourn her loss, but continue to celebrate her life and the comfort and pleasure she has given us.
May her soul RIP.
Clem Sankat