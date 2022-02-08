A loss to millions of music lovers

Oh, what a sad day, what a loss for all of us across the world who listen to Hindustani music—on hearing Sunday morning of Lata Mangeshkar’s passing. A loss that millions feel.

Lata’s melodious singing, music and the associated films were a part of our daily lives; she was our steady companion beginning in the ’50s/’60s with her inimitable singing; she filled the airwaves from daybreak to the quiet of night, and then the still of slumber. Far, far away from India but close, close to us in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad through Radio Demerara, Radio Nickerie, 610 Radio in T&T. Invisible but always imagined, from daybreak to dusk. Her stirring voice lingers in our minds and plays with our emotions; a soulful voice that will continue to comfort and entertain many, many more generations to come.

Lata was God’s special gift to all of us in this world, sadly gone but never to be silenced, as her music will continue to live with us. Songs like “Aayega aanewaala”, “Lag jaa gale”, “Chalo dildar Chalo” and many more will never die. We mourn her loss, but continue to celebrate her life and the comfort and pleasure she has given us.

May her soul RIP.

Clem Sankat

Petition for Felix Dean

The pan-Caribbean anti-death penalty organisation ­Greater Caribbean for Life issued a statement at the end of last year, updating interested parties on its campaign across the region.

It was based on a three-year campaign, 2018 to 2021. It reported that in some cases, member states revised their positions from absolutely negative to conditionally reservist.

Shame on you, NWRHA

Among hospital horror stories, the case of Katherine Akum Lum stands out for its gut-wrenching awfulness.

It is bad enough that instead of distilled water she was accidentally administered a pelvic wash of lye, corrosive concentrated sodium hydroxide, following a hysterectomy at the St James Medical Complex. However, there could be no acceptable excuse for the fact that two and a half years later, the North-West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), which is responsible for the St James hospital, is yet to facilitate the ureteral reconstructive surgery needed for giving this mother a chance at reclaiming the life she once knew.

Let’s whistle while we work...

I want to commend Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine for a most insightful column, “Introducing whistle-blowing—a timely public good”.

Indeed, whistle-­blower legislation is tantamount to a sign post showing the way to healthy democracies. But naturally, any such legislation bears constitutional importance and cannot be haphazardly drafted. In short, it must be fit for purpose, fit for suppressing the culture of corruption, so rife in Trinidad and Tobago.