A matter of fairness

I read in amazement that the UNC Internal Elections Committee chairman Ramesh Persad-Maharaj has publicly stated that the UNC membership list revealed no information of the members’ telephone numbers and e-mail addresses.
Thus Vasant Bharath, who is “fighting” Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the position of leader of the UNC, cannot get such information from the UNC.
And Ramesh Persad-Maharaj has the audacity to state openly that in any event, the phone numbers, land and e-mail addresses are private information, and the UNC’s Internal Election Committee is in no position to give him the said information. What a shame.
If Ramesh Persad-Maharaj is speaking the truth on this issue, it demonstrates the inept, incompetent and disorganised manner of the UNC’s 100,000-membership list. Is such a party capable of producing MPs to run the affairs of Trinidad and Tobago?
And if Ramesh Persad-Maharaj is not speaking the truth, it demonstrates that he is openly dishonest with Kamla’s arch-rival for the position of leader of the UNC.
I suspect that Ramesh Persad-Maharaj prefers to be perceived as dishonest rather than give the “communication addresses” of its 100,000 members to Vasant Bharath. Thus it places Kamla Persad-Bissessar in an unfair advantage in reaching the UNC’s 100,000 members.
It is my considered opinion that the communication information should have been given to Bharath; it would have made no difference in the ultimate result of the internal election for leader of the UNC. Kamla will resoundingly defeat Vasant.
This was an opportune instance for the Hon Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, leader of the Opposition in our Parliament, a prime minister in waiting, and also the leader of the UNC, to demonstrate that she is honest, fearless, impartial and, most of all, endowed with the necessary political integrity and morality to ensure the modus operandi of the party she leads is fair to her arch-rival for leadership of the UNC, and thus he would receive fair treatment by the UNC’s Internal Election Committee.
A ten-year-old child would not believe the UNC is so inept and incompetent that the party does not have in its possession its membership’s phone numbers, land and e-mail addresses.
On this issue of the membership communication information, the UNC’s Internal Election Committee is not being conducted with “evenhandedness” and fairness. It places Vasant Bharath in an unfair position in relation to Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Now the public is entitled to ponder: if the UNC’s own business of its internal elections is not fair and free, can the UNC party be trusted to select and produce elected and appointed members of Parliament to administer the affairs of Trinidad and Tobago in a fair and impartial manner to all our citizens, rather than to seek and protect its own narrow parochial self-interests?
Justice for all.