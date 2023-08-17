Last weekend, I was privileged to be among 30 or so persons from our church community who made a memorable trip to Little Tobago. This bird sanctuary is one of two islands just off the coast of the village of Speyside, and for many, it was their first such trip.
After leaving Scarborough about 7.30 a.m., we arrived at our destination in just over an hour and eagerly boarded the glass-bottom boat at the jetty of the Blue Waters Inn. Our young guide, Carlon, and his skipper briefed us on the various safety protocols and soon we were on our way.
About ten minutes after we set out, the engines were cut and we sailed slowly over some of the coral reefs for which Speyside is famous. We passed over the Angel Reef and the Japanese Garden, and our very knowledgeable guide pointed out many different species of reef fish and corals. I was truly amazed that this part of the reef was so close to shore.
We sailed past Goat Island and soon landed on Little Tobago. There were some moderate swells along the way and the boat did rock a bit, but nothing like my very first trip with Sixth Formers of Bishop’s High School many years ago! Back then, we travelled over in what must have been fishing boats, and we set out in high spirits on a calm sea. But about half way across, all conversation turned into silent prayer as we surveyed the large waves and wondered if our little boats would make it! The memory of that experience made me a bit reluctant to join last weekend’s trip, but I am so glad I did.
Soon after we arrived on Little Tobago, our guide led us on an uphill trek which took us to a lookout at one of the highest points on the island. Along the way, he gave us much information about the flora and fauna, and about the island itself, including its history as a former sanctuary for the greater bird-of-paradise.
As we took our pictures at the lookout, I noticed a fairly large island on the horizon and asked our guide what island it was. To my great surprise, he told me it was Giles Island—another bird sanctuary which is more often associated with Flagstaff Hill in Charlotteville, from which it can be clearly seen. From our vantage point, though, Giles looked really near, and I had to remind myself that Charlotteville is just “round de corner” from Speyside.
After a refreshing dip in the ocean and lunch, we returned to the mainland, this time passing on the other side of Goat Island.
I thoroughly enjoyed this trip and I thank the organisers, our tour guide and his skipper for a job well done. I felt especially proud that our guide was a young Tobagonian who is very knowledgeable, and who takes great pleasure in showcasing what Tobago has to offer.
Bernadette Phillips
Scarborough