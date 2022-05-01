A message of peace and goodwill to Muslims and non-Muslims

At the sighting of the new moon, Muslims all over the world, which number approximately two billion, usher in the month of Shawaal and the “Festival of Breaking Fast” , also known as Eid-ul-Fitr.
Shawaal is the tenth month of the Islamic Calendar and it follows the Holy Month of Ramadan. The month of Ramadan is considered to be the holiest of the 12 lunar months because it marks the anniversary of the very first revelation or message given to Prophet Muhammad (upon whom be peace) via archangel Jibra’il.
That message is contained in the Holy Qur’an in Chapter 96, entitled Al_Alaq or The Leech-like Clot in which the development of an embryo in the womb is described. The Prophet was 40 years of age at the time. He was born in Arabia in the year 570 (i.e. almost six centuries after Jesus Christ). The year would have been 610.
Muslims look forward to the coming of Eid-ul-Fitr as it culminates the end of rigorous regime of fasting (abstinence from food, drink and intimate relations with one’s spouse).
The fast is observed from dawn till sunset each day with the breaking of the fast each day at sunset and rising again early next morning before sunrise to begin the next fast. The Islamic day begins at sunset. This is why the sighting of the new moon marks the beginning of a new month, a new day in the calendar.
In this month devotees of Islam also give more in charity (zakat), worship more (salat) and try to get closer and closer to God so as to improve one’s character and personality. All this is in seeking the pleasure of the Creator. The lessons learnt from this exercise during this month are expected to be carried over into the other 11 months of the year and of course, make the believer a better person each passing year.
The message of peace and goodwill was preached by the Prophet Muhammad (uwbp) for 23 years during which, he from time to time received revelations, now contained in the Holy Qur’an which has been arranged in over 6000 verses (ayats) and 114 chapters (suras).
However, the example of best conduct, humility, fairness, compassion and love was practised by the Prophet all his life. These actions and his very words of advice are contained in a Book of Hadiths, which Muslims still refer to, in support of injunctions from the Holy Qur’an.
So, with the continued message of peace and goodwill to all Muslims and non-Muslims, I wish everyone on this joyous occasion, Eid Mubarak.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas