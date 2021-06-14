A misguided leader

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is in the news once more and for all the wrong reasons again.
In her undying quest to remain relevant, the beleaguered Opposition Leader has warned that the seeds of civil unrest are being planted and watered and that “we cannot have a repeat of 1990”.
Is Kamla Persad-Bissessar, by her reference, trying to validate the actions of a bunch of ruffians who attempted to overthrow a duly elected government, of which she was a part, by alluding to poverty as being a justification?
Her misguided statements can create fear and panic in the society. Those who experienced the events of 1990 still recall with horror the infamous statement “do not loot” and the resulting destruction which followed.
Did Mrs Persad-Bissessar hope to recreate the mayhem?
Perhaps the saving grace for the population of Trinidad and Tobago is that nobody takes her seriously!
Rabindra Moonan
San Fernando