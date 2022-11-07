The recent disclosure that the local government elections will now be deferred by one year to 2024 is a worrisome development. This Government has already inflicted serious social and economic violence on the population over the last seven years. They have mercilessly picked our pockets and reduced many of our less fortunate women to street beggars. Citizens may soon have to go about their business with their pockets turned inside out as if to signal to Finance Minister Colm Imbert and the ever-lurking bandits that “we eh having nuttin”. Like the children of Rose Hill RC School, the entire nation is crawling on its belly. To now deny the frustrated electorate the opportunity to exhale politically is a wicked act.
In a true democracy, the government holds power in trust for the people. Elections provide the opportunity for the very people to review how that power is being utilised. In our case, the Government has turned its power on the people who elected it. Protesters have been tear-gassed and beaten by political police while chanting, “Rowley must go!” Citizens are angry and feel abandoned by the elected “macaroni pie” and “coal pot” charlatans, who as Bob Marley would say, are a million miles from reality. An election is the only reality check available to John Public. To close this window because of political self-interest is dangerous.
It is either plain self-assured hubris or political stupidity to postpone an election to allow time for the dreaded property tax to be exacted. One minister boasts gleefully that businesses are booming. Yet, the tax man will inexplicably bypass commercial properties. This Government has convinced itself that the “small man” is stupid and will still make the “right choice” in an election called after he is forced to pay property tax as opposed to before.
The money that remains unavailable to pay public servants a living wage will clearly be used to campaign PNM style. Expect roads to be suddenly paved, low-quality houses built to facilitate voter padding and more make-work schemes. Nothing for the middle class and public servants. Road paving contractors, friends and financiers will run away with the windfall while attempting to dazzle the vote-bank with a pittance of beads and trinkets.
The Opposition Leader is correct. Despite all its bravado and loud sounding nothings, the PNM is hiding from the electorate. They know the people are anxious to riot with their voting finger, in deference to the grinning finance minister. So they estimate that it will take one year to confuse and fool the people. However, the Spartans taught Trinidad how to have a memory like an elephant. Also, since the Covid threat has receded, this scare tactic can no longer be pulled from the red bag of tricks.
This latest government backhand is an unforced error and is doomed to backfire. Defeat in 2023 could have possibly allowed time for political recovery before general elections of 2025. However, licks in local government elections in 2024 will mean certain defeat of the PNM in 2025 and game UNC!