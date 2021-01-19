Admittedly, Judy Kublalsingh is not one of the contributors I religiously read, but a response to her January 14 column, “Hypocritical Democrats”, via a letter in Monday’s Express (“Well said, Judy”) prodded me to riffle through the article.
Though the author didn’t quite clarify the context of the “hypocrisy”, I can only assume it hinges on the Democrats’ reaction to the insurrection on the US Capitol building.
My first impression was: Ms Kubalalsingh needs to find her voice. And since I have the gall to submit my opinion for consideration, I’m of course obligated to explain my churlish assumption of an eminent lawyer, else I need to stand in a corner wearing a dunce hat.
Firstly, all politicians and political parties are hypocrites. It not only comes with the territory; politics really does have a morality of its own.
Call it perspective, blame it on hindsight, past mistakes, a different time, or whatever, whether we like it or not, politicians have the right to condemn their rivals for the sins they themselves have committed.
It’s hardly self-righteous; it’s a sacrosanct right that we—the sycophant supporters—give to them.
But there’s a bipartisan truth to recriminatory politics, and that is: if an act was deemed sinful when committed by party-X, it can’t be right when committed by party-Y. But is it reasonable to compare murderous insurrectionists with placard-bearing protesters?
I would have been satisfied after reading the column had Ms Kublalsingh left me questioning my condemnation of Donald Trump and his 74 million supporters’ incitement of the unprecedented insurrection on the US Capitol over a false claim that the election was stolen.
This takes me to the final paragraphs of the column with regurgitated claims such as “big dumps of data”, “election day winning percentages in every county”.
Unfortunately, I am left even more convinced of Trump’s landslide loss, as confirmed by every legal institution in the US, including the Supreme Court presided over by Trump’s “loyal” appointees, whom he audaciously lambasted for not supporting his unsubstantiated election fraud claims.
“Hypocritical Democrats” conveniently omitted context in its myriad citing. For example, the protest against Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation was motivated by allegations levelled against him for sexual misconduct and the protesters were mainly women who were themselves victims of sexual molestation.
Not to mention, the judge’s other misdemeanours, including his horrific Jim Crow impersonation.
The Black Lives Matter protest on the White House goaded by Trump’s anti-stance of the movement and his past racist actions can barely be compared to an insurrection.
Protesters were unarmed, and hardly a danger to the President.
Security agencies said he was moved from the White House out of an abundance of caution. I can only hope Ms Kublalsingh’s intent was not to diminish the relevancy of the movement.
Some of Kublalsingh’s phrases and inferences are rather curious. What are we to make of the term “CNN and the media mob”?
Is it meant as a mitigating factor for Trump’s murderous mob and the complicit pro-Trump far-right media networks?
Also, credible security agencies have confirmed white supremacy protesters infiltrated peaceful protests to stealthily promote their hateful agendas.
All in all, there was nothing original about Ms Kublalsingh’s column. She simply regurgitated the rhetoric of the pro-Trump media.
I believe she missed an opportunity to convincingly establish the Democrats’ hypocrisy and inveigle my simplistic imagination by taking the time to rationalise and reconcile the hypocrisies of the Democrats and Republicans. After all, QAnon and the KKK ought to be factored into such a taxing quest.
RP Joseph
San Fernando