A moral obligation to provide evidence

The Opposition Leader is being taken to task by the Prime Minister to produce evidence to the allegations she previously made relating to spyware or Pegasus.
Although she may have a fundamental right to alert us that the act of spying on the people is an invasion of privacy which is protected by our Constitution, she also has the right to tell the truth.
I believe the evidence will speak for itself, since she has claimed the Government monitors the calls of its citizens; and if that is a fact, then the Government is perhaps deliberately interfering or, moreover, invading the privacy of its people.
On one hand, if this is a fact, there should be substantial evidence available to support her claim. I see no harm to the contrary, except collecting evidence to help avert and monitor potential criminal activities.
On the other hand, people who engage in normal personal and legal business conversations would also have no fear; they are not conspiring to import guns and drugs, but to conduct their daily business.
Although I am not sure whether this spyware business is legally permissible or whether all this hoopla is a hoax, it is yet to be determined and, for the sake of transparency, it should be brought before the assembly for a debate.
Nonetheless, all conversations are already monitored by the cell companies and calls made from one cell tower to another indicate who is calling and from what place, as shown in criminal investigations.
It was reported that some Israelis are in the country, but we don’t know exactly for what purpose, or whether they are here on some Government business; the assumption is they are teaching and illustrating how to use spyware monitoring.
So again, where is the evidence?
Therefore, we would like to know if the allegations made by the Opposition Leader have any merit to stand a litmus test.
And, of course, the burden of proof lies on the Opposition Leader who has a moral obligation to provide us with the evidence, otherwise she can land herself in real hot water if she can’t.
Jay Rakhar
New York