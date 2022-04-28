A moral obligation to provide evidence

The Opposition Leader is being taken to task by the Prime Minister to produce evidence to the allegations she previously made relating to spyware or Pegasus.

Although she may have a fundamental right to alert us that the act of spying on the people is an invasion of privacy which is protected by our Constitution, she also has the right to tell the truth.

I believe the evidence will speak for itself, since she has claimed the Government monitors the calls of its citizens; and if that is a fact, then the Government is perhaps deliberately interfering or, moreover, invading the privacy of its people.

On one hand, if this is a fact, there should be substantial evidence available to support her claim. I see no harm to the contrary, except collecting evidence to help avert and monitor potential criminal activities.

On the other hand, people who engage in normal personal and legal business conversations would also have no fear; they are not conspiring to import guns and drugs, but to conduct their daily business.

Although I am not sure whether this spyware business is legally permissible or whether all this hoopla is a hoax, it is yet to be determined and, for the sake of transparency, it should be brought before the assembly for a debate.

Nonetheless, all conversations are already monitored by the cell companies and calls made from one cell tower to another indicate who is calling and from what place, as shown in criminal investigations.

It was reported that some Israelis are in the country, but we don’t know exactly for what purpose, or whether they are here on some Government business; the assumption is they are teaching and illustrating how to use spyware monitoring.

So again, where is the evidence?

Therefore, we would like to know if the allegations made by the Opposition Leader have any merit to stand a litmus test.

And, of course, the burden of proof lies on the Opposition Leader who has a moral obligation to provide us with the evidence, otherwise she can land herself in real hot water if she can’t.

Jay Rakhar

New York

Celebrating the joy of books

Celebrating the joy of books

The celebration of Caribbean books, writing and writers is now under way at the 12th edition of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest in T&T. In a region where sustainability is a perennial challenge, such endurance is no mean achievement. For that, we are indebted to the festival’s visionary and energetic founder, Marina Salandy-Brown, and the group of literary stalwarts who have nurtured and grown the event into the annual calendar staple that it is today.

A hanging in Singapore

A hanging in Singapore

Short days ago, Singapore exe­cuted, by hanging, a Malaysian man named Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam. He had brought in 42.72 grammes of diamorphine (heroin) to the country, back in April 2009. He was convicted and sentenced to the mandatory death penalty on November 22, 2010, so had been on death row for more than a decade.

Taking a peep at a little calypso history

My sister turned me on to Spoilo and Kitchie at a very young age, and I have never diverted from them—only to add Maestro.

My father always said “wait to hear Kitchener before yuh pick ah Road March”.

What I am about to add is purely conjecture, on my part.

Mismanagement to the core in T&T

Everywhere you look in the headlines, someone, some company, some contractor is not getting paid.

Here is sweet T&T. You execute services or provide products, but yet the recipient fails to meet their contractual obligation of payment.

We are mismanagement to the core in this country. Ministries unable to provide basic salaries to the citizens that are living pay cheque to pay cheque.

Litterbug without a care for the environment

This is to highlight a situation of degradation of the environment by a particular driver. He drives a white car. I have observed his conduct over time, which is appalling.

Every day, he drives into Angeline Street, Morvant, and stops at a particular spot, where he would urinate on the side of the road.

He then cleans his hands and proceeds to eat a meal. After his meal, he folds up the foil paper in which the meal was wrapped, and throws it into the surface drain at the side of the road.