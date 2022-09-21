Recently (September 15) there was a press release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Corporate Communications Unit, in which they stated that applications for certificates of character cannot be facilitated at this time due to a system malfunction because of technical difficulties; and which, it appears, has been happening for the past several months.
Now certificates of character are essential for many persons for various reasons, and this surely has many going from pillar to post as to what to do. One would think there are technical people, in the country, who can fix this situation within days—be it printers not working or a shortage of ink or paper.
What, no doubt, will be quite worrying to the public also is, according to the TTPS Communication Unit’s release, the disruption will affect persons trying to obtain certificates in the near future.
Imagine in the 21st century, a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago cannot get a certificate of character from the TTPS.
Come on, Mr Acting Commissioner of Police, please tell us the “real reason” why these certificates cannot be obtained.