The Highway Reroute Movement has been engaged in its struggle against the construction of the Debe-to-Mon Desir segment of the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension to Point Fortin for over nine years.
The struggle has been against successive governments that have been determined to construct this multi-billion-dollar highway extension without providing robust, sound evidence to justify this massive expenditure, nor any evidence to explain why it is such an essential, priority project in the midst of the many failing systems in the country, eg, healthcare, criminal justice.
One aspect of this fight is about unfair land acquisition using what could only be described as an archaic, draconian law; but it is also a fight for economic, social, financial and environmental justice.
From a larger perspective, it is a fight for good governance—one characterised by transparency, accountability, one that follows the rule of law, one that is participatory, communicative and inclusive. None of these characteristics has been demonstrated with regard to this Debe-to-Mon Desir segment.
Poor governance leads to poor decision making and damaging consequences. This highway project, for instance, is damaging to the economy, to the involved communities, to the environment and ultimately to the nation as a whole.
With regard to this Debe-to-Mon Desir project, there have been many questions, yet no reasonable, logical, evidence-based answers have been forthcoming.
I ask you to consider the following:
1. Why are governments so determined to construct this Debe-to-Mon Desir segment? Where is the evidence-based justification for it? Governments have not shown how this project is essential to the welfare of the nation.
2. Why was no proper cost-benefit analysis done for this multi-billion-dollar project, one which will add to the national debt?
3. Why was no hydrology study done to determine the impact of such a project on the waterflow systems and flooding in the area, given the fact that it is an eight-to-ten-foot highway embankment being built over a large expanse of wetlands.
4. How many more lands are being deforested and quarried to provide material for this project, and what about the flooding impact of this in various parts of the country?
5. Why were the concerns and recommendations made by experts at the Institute of Marine Affairs and even the Environmental Management Authority scientists, and residents in the area, to follow proper process, not heeded by governments?
6. Why were the recommendations of the Armstrong Report, produced by an independent team of 19 experts and scientists, in fields all relevant to this project, ignored by governments? The report clearly states that no proper social impact assessment, hydrological study, environmental cost-benefit analysis was done. It clearly stated no works should proceed unless scientific process was applied. Yet, governments did not take heed.
So, I hope you see that there are many facets to this issue and its impacts are far-reaching. I hope you see what this issue and issues like these really are—symptoms of a chronic disease known as poor governance.
I hope one day persons can see the bigger picture and understand that if you want leadership that yields authentic, sustainable development for all, then your loyalty should lie with the principles of good governance.
Shereen Boodhai
USA