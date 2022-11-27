A need for political maturing before dropping Privy Council

Reginald Dumas, don’t try to distract the public from all that is taking place in our country today. Focus on bringing bills to protect our women and children.
A 2019 poll indicated confidence in the Judiciary at around ten per cent! And to “independent” Senator Vieira, that kind of writing is on the wall. You may have confidence in the CCJ, but who has confidence in you and other independent senators?
The majority of people who seek justice from the courts will never actually reach to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) nor the Privy Council. Our leaders need look to improve our own justice systems instead.
In 2018, Antigua and Barbuda conducted a referendum which required a quorum of 66.6 per cent in favour for the amendment which proposed making the CCJ the final court of appeal, replacing the London-based Judicial Committee of the Privy Council. That ultimately failed to pass; similarly in Grenada, which rejected the CCJ not just once but twice in 2016 and 2018! The CCJ seemingly lost its identity and dignity afterwards, becoming somewhat of a joke.
Wilfred Elrington, former foreign affairs minister and attorney general of Belize, regretted supporting the CCJ. Trinidad and Tobago is in need of political maturing first before any such talk of acceding to the CCJ. The Law Association should do a poll amongst its members as they may be in for a surprise.
Long live the Privy Council.
Ishmael Tarouba
law student