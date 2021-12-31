A need to set new paradigms for the new year

We enter the year 2022 against the backdrop of a network of social, economic, political and health issues—the last being the Covid-19 pandemic.

The people of Trinidad and Tobago need to revalidate our thinking if we are to come out of the total doldrum.

In the 60 years of Independence, we have not done too well. Partisan politics has emerged as the most serious challenge for us. And how we escape, or untangle ourselves and future generations, is to reflect on our recent past, and become seriously innovative as to what is, who is, best for the nation state of Trinidad and Tobago.

Billions and billions of dollars have been spent, yet we are saddled with water problems, bad roads, a somewhat dysfunctional public service, crimes, murders, mass unemployment, lack of drugs in the medical institutions, and latest being the appointment of a Police Commissioner, the list continues unabated...

We must now mediate on how best we can come out of this mess. It is nothing less than a mess. We cannot depend on politicians to lead us to a utopian state, which we were destined to become.

There is the need for a total rehabilitation of our systems of governance, our institutions, our mission state as enumerated in our Republican Constitution.

We have to stop blaming the pandemic as the reason for a dysfunctional governance. There must be a serious reawakening to the cause of nationhood. Now, or never.

The notion that when a new party comes into power, it distances itself from any projects or plans on the table. And no political party or group of men who have in their possession the total wisdom and knowledge or competence to do anything right, or to please the total populace.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Laws must be made to the total goodness of the entire populace, and here the spirit of total goodwill, peace and prosperity befall our land in 2022.

The Covid-19 pandemic is a worthwhile opportunity to start afresh.

Yes, we need to start afresh, because if we fail to do it, will lead us to a total slumber. And, there will probably be no one to lead us from the position of inertia. And there goes a piece of humanity into the doldrums.

No wonder, we have another chance, and another opportunity to rile up ourselves to a new beginning, which we need with total urgency. Blame ourselves, only.

Paras Ramoutar

Michigan, USA

