Our failure in Rio 2016 did not teach us the lessons to improve holistically our Olympic strategy and philosophy therefore, Tokyo 2020 proved even more disastrous.
Guidelines provided for improvement suggested in a letter to the editor in August, 2016 were ignored. Using a similar outdated Rio 2016 approach of management, organisation and training to provide motivation and confidence in Tokyo 2020 produced absolutely no results.
A reminder of the highlights in Rio were that Keshorn Walcott brought home the only medal (bronze) and gymnastics ended up in court. Surely, the agony of defeat must inspire us to create a new vision. This may require us to relinquish much of our current unfruitful athletic practices. The intent of these suggestions is not to incriminate anyone but rather to assist everyone interested in our sporting success to galvanise fresh modern ideas.
No one should be going to the Olympic Games for experience. Other games that can provide experience are the National Championships, Central American and Caribbean Games, the Commonwealth Games, the Pan Am Games and even the World Championships. The Olympics is a final destination. It is about winning medals; experience is a by-product of that accomplishment.
T&T’s best should be those athletes who within the 12 months leading up to the Olympics have a world top ten ranking. Participating in the last Olympics should not automatically qualify any athlete for the next Olympics.
The second guideline should also be used to monitor those athletes who go globetrotting outside the “Olympic season” dominating meets with roller-coaster performances in the absence of the top guns. When the bells toll the top ten guideline applies.
The conditions above will eliminate persons who only want to chalk-up attendances at the Olympics but have neither an interest in competing nor the qualifying standard as medal prospects.
Our National Olympic Committee must recognise that they need help in order to formulate the right recipe to make our athletes medal- productive. If the Committee refuses to acknowledge its own inefficiency, this will not be helpful to our dedicated boys and girls and the results may be catastrophic. Also, we must not procrastinate in reforming our best practices that have failed or take offence to constructive criticism, less we find that time has run out in realising our dream for 2024.
Taking the bull by the horns to start the process, a high profile committee must be formed with the following professionals:
Olympics Committee
1. Coaches of the various sports
2. Strength and conditioning trainers
3. Dieticians
4. Physical therapists
5. Medical doctors
6. Sports psychologists
7. Motivational speakers
8. Current and past athletes to represent the athletes.
9. Co-ordinators/managers
An Olympic Village: The venue where all preparation and training will take place. A sports school has long been on the back burner. Let’s take a leap of faith and have equipment, personnel, training and the athlete in the same location.
Setting Standards: It is the role of the Olympic Committee to set the standard at the introductory, intermediate and national levels. Standards are to be built where there is none, creating applications if necessary and employing artificial intelligence. The Olympic Standard becomes applicable when the prospects have circumvented the other levels.
The Nursery: Olympic champions are born out of nurseries where the input is definite and specific and the output predictable. In the absence of nurseries interested and potential athletes should be able to volunteer into a national training programme for three years leading up to the Olympics. The involvement will represent a concentrated effort under the national flag with the participants having one purpose and one goal - the Olympics. Other countries like China and Russia do this and they have been successful. Even the Jamaican experience seems to be bearing fruit.
The Role of Government and the Business Community:
To sponsor the training bill for the next three to four years.
To provide training equipment and videos of how to train
To provide evidence of successful athletes and how they achieved their goals
To provide equipment to measure performance and efficiency
Build an athletic metric data base to track athletes’ performance and to make recommendations for improvement.
To finance participation in regional and international games.