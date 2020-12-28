A passion for caring

I want to publicly express my profound gratitude to the doctors, nurses, ward attendants and all those that play a critical role to ensure the well-being of all patients at the Couva Multi Training Facility.
I was admitted to the Paediatric Level Room 106 last week Tuesday after experiencing complications associated with Covid-19. I must boast that my stay felt nothing short of a trip to Buckingham Palace. Empathetic, accommodating, meticulous, world class professionalism. Round the clock service which made my stay feel more like an all expenses paid vacation. Kudos to you all.
These are just a few traits that each of the above mentioned frontline workers displayed shift after shift.
Thank you for your dedication and passion for service to our beloved country. May God bless you richly.
Last but certainly not least, to County Medical Officer Health Dr Ramcharan, I greatly appreciate you. Your daily calls give me purpose, strength and hope to overcome this dreadful virus. Thank you and may the goodness of God continue to surround you.