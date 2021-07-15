The National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) wishes to extend its condolences to the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) and to the family, friends and fans of Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance) on his passing.

Bro Resistance was a pioneer in the rapso genre, and a tutor to a number of the younger rapso artistes.

He was well known for his involvement in calypso, particularly as president of TUCO. He will be remembered for his pioneering work in rapso, his leadership role in TUCO and for his contribution to the art form of calypso in general.

May his soul rest in peace.

The National Action Cultural Committee

