Over the past week, heightened concern has been expressed in the print, audiovisual and broadcast media about the seemingly inexplicable high death rate from Covid-19 in T&T.
Much of the commentary has been decisively focused on the clinical management of Covid-19 patients, including therapeutic management, competency of the medical team/role of burnout, overwhelming of the parallel healthcare system and the impact on the overall health system, and so on.
This letter is more narrowly centred on policies, programmes and action plans that will not only immediately impact the troubling death rate in T&T, but also have ameliorative spin-off effects on contemporary issues such as vaccine mandates, and the return of children to classroom learning.
To quickly get to the heart of the matter, in mid-August 2021 as T&T emerged wounded from its battle with the Brazilian variant (total cases: 41,955, deaths: 1,188), and tremulously awaited the inevitable arrival of the Delta variant, a letter appeared in the daily newspaper; it outlined the success the New Delhi government had in managing the Delta variant. (Express, August 13, 2021.)
With a near-250-per cent increase of unfortunate outcomes in the five months that have since elapsed (total cases, at present, at 98,927; deaths, 3,134), the entreaty at this point in time is for the decision-makers to employ a different tack as they ponder approaches to the predicted onslaught by the Omicron variant; such tack understandably not dissimilar, to that which brought immediate and sustained success to the New Delhi government in the management of the Delta variant, in the near past.
The time for self-praise by the Government on the results of past policies and actions is overbearing; and treading lightly by commentators such as myself, no longer an option; people have continued to die in unrelenting numbers.
It is worth noting that the legislative framework is already in place for stringent application of the New Delhi government six-layer plan, Operation SHIELD, to curb the spread of virus in hotspot areas.
County Victoria and Tobago were identified as hotspots in March 2021, and have remained so. Resources, including law enforcement, should be focused on homes in the hotspot areas; widespread lockdowns are unnecessary. The New Delhi government’s six-layer plan is outlined in the letter cited above.
Rapid antigen tests should be employed to immediately identify positives among those seeking testing at public clinics because of tell-tale symptoms or known exposure.
Fortuitously the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just published an algorithm that specifies a step-by-step approach in identifying, testing, isolating and/or quarantining of people who may have had significant exposure to such positive patients.
Lastly, those found in abeyance of isolation or quarantine should be made to experience the full brunt of the law.
The Tobago House of Assembly, armed as it is with an abundance of political capital, is exceptionally placed to execute an Operation SHIELD exercise. For them, it is a road to complete reopening of their economy in short order.
Kenwyn Nicholls
via e-mail